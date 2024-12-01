Lauren Sanchez finally shows off her risqué latex couples' costume with fiancé Jeff Bezos — photos

It's been a month since the Hollywood elite took over the internet with their various referential Halloween costumes, and Thanksgiving has already passed us by. But Lauren Sanchez is choosing to take a step back and reclaim her spooky season moment.

The 54-year-old philanthropist and journalist took to her social media page with a compilation of some memories from fall, many of which included her Amazon Founder fiancé Jeff Bezos.

Some snaps also featured peeks at other members of her family and inner circle, including her son Evan Whitesell, her ex Tony Gonzalez's wife and good friend October "Tobie," and good friend Katy Perry.

She capped off her photo dump with a pair of photos from her Halloween with Jeff, 60, sharing the first photos from their celebration over a month later, and it's well worth the wait.

While Jeff can be seen on the side dressed up in full Batman regalia, Lauren opted for a sexy version of Catwoman, wearing an ab-baring mini skirt, a bralette with a lace trim, and a mask with cat ears, all in black latex.

She also heightened her portrayal of the character by sporting a whip while posing beside Jeff, and of course, she didn't forget her beloved diamond-covered "B" necklace, a nod to her fiancé.

"Fall photo dump Grateful for all the memories this season brought," she captioned her compilation, receiving comments from fans like: "You’re gorgeous! Your energy is beautiful," and: "The cat costume!! Sheesh!!"

Brooks Nader responded: "The hottest cat ever," with Tobie adding: "Best best," and Charissa Thompson also commenting: "All of them … but you know the last pic is my favorite."

In recent weeks, Lauren has spoken about achieving new milestones in her life, including becoming a published children's book author with her release The Flew Who Flew to Space, and her upcoming nuptials.

"I never thought at 54 – I'm going to be 55 – I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married," she said during an appearance on the Today Show. "I mean, life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.' Let me tell you: It is not, ladies. It is not over."

When asked about wedding planning, she joked: "So you asked," before excitedly revealing that while she hadn't been able to devote much time to it due to other charitable efforts, her book tour, the coming holiday season, and more, she was ready to get into the thick of it soon.

"[I'm] thinking about the dress," she added. "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."

She previously also told Extra that she was "really excited" to get married. "You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams."

"I do," she gushed. "He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to." Lauren is already a mom-of-three from her previous relationships.