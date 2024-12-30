Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez host star-studded dinner after surprising wedding comment

Jeff Bezos held court in Colorado on Saturday night after rumors swirled that he was set to be married to his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, in Aspen.

The Amazon founder invited a slew of famous faces to dine with him and Lauren at Matsuhisa, a Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant that boasts locations across the country, as well as in Greece, Italy, France, Cyprus, Germany and Switzerland.

The price tag to dine at the exclusive restaurant starts at $250 per person, and features a wine list with eye-popping costs.

The guest list included the likes of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who travelled to the winter wonderland days after spending time with her father, President-Elect Donald Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Ivanka wore a brown suede dress with an eye-catching belt, tan leather boots, and a shearling jacket for the night, looking like she had just stepped out of an episode of Yellowstone.

Jared, who shares kids Arabella, Joseph and Theodore with his wife, donned a simple blue button-down sweater over a white t-shirt, complete with black jeans.

Also in attendance at the exclusive dinner was Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who sported tan pants and a tan jacket over a black shirt, complete with a fringed scarf.

The veteran actor joined the event after mingling with Jennifer Lopez at the famous Kemo Sabe apparel store, with a bar set up for the night.

While Jennifer seemingly didn’t make the guest list for Jeff and Lauren's dinner, Mariah Carey's ex-fiancé and Australian investor, James Packer, came along for the event, as well as American film producer Brian Grazer.

The husband and wife-to-be spent the following day shopping in Aspen and were seen hitting up Kemo Sabe; Lauren was glowing in a black catsuit and large black fur coat, complete with a fluffy black hat to ward off the chill.

Jeff sported a black jacket with blue jeans and a navy shirt, topped off with a black cowboy hat, which was fitting for their holiday location.

Rumors swirled that the loved-up pair were set to marry in Aspen at the end of December, with a reported $600 million price tag.

Jeff quickly shut this down via X and set the record straight, writing, "This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening."

"The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on," he added.

"So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible."

The billionaire and the former news anchor started dating in 2019, around the time that he announced his split from his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.

Jeff popped the question in May 2023, and the pair have largely kept their wedding plans under wraps.

Lauren did reveal to Today in November that she used Pinterest to help with wedding ideas. "I have to say, I do have a Pinterest — I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board," she explained. "[I'm] thinking about the dress."