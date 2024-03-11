Lauren Sanchez’s plunging red-hot dress for Vanity Fair after party is just incredible - see photos

Lauren Sánchez, soon to be Mrs. Bezos, has been captivating the fashion world with her impeccable style, marking her presence with a series of statement looks that blend sophistication with boldness.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024, Lauren once again turned heads, embodying elegance and daring in equal measure.

The 54-year-old former entertainment journalist and fiancée to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, graced the red carpet in an exquisite creation by Lever Couture.

Her ensemble featured a sheer gown that artfully combined a plunging neckline with a dramatic train, setting a new standard for red-carpet glamour.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The gown's red-hot hue was accentuated with elaborate ruffles adorning the elbow-length sleeves and cascading through the skirt, embodying a fusion of drama and delicacy.

An enormous diamond necklace and Christian Louboutin nude pumps completed her radiant look, while her hair styled straight down and neutral makeup enhanced her natural beauty, showcasing her ability to make a sophisticated statement.

© Steve Granitz Lauren's dress is simply incredible

Lauren's fashion choices have been consistently making waves since the beginning of the year, each appearance more striking than the last.

In January, she celebrated Jeff's 60th birthday in a dazzling red gown by Laura Basci, a masterpiece of design that shimmered with embellishments and featured daring cutouts under the bust.

© Lionel Hahn Lauren is known for her bold fashion

The gown, a testament to the artistry of fashion, required over 800 hours of meticulous beadwork, showcasing the dedication and skill behind haute couture.

Lauren added a touch of whimsy to her ensemble with a crystal-covered rocket ship purse from Judith Leiber, nodding to her fiancé's ventures in space exploration.

© Stefanie Keenan Lauren Sanchez rocked a plunge-neck, body-hugging gown as she joined billionaire future husband Jeff Bezos at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Beverly Hills

Her elegance was equally palpable at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation awards, where she stepped out in a strapless, draped black gown complemented by elbow-length gloves, a look that exuded timeless grace.

Yet, Lauren's style is versatile, as seen in her casual outing in Miami, where she paired baggy cargo pants with a denim jacket and white cropped tee, a simpler yet chic look compared to the $4,450 graphic Chanel option she donned on her birthday last December.

