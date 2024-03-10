Lauren Sanchez shows off her curves in a figure-hugging dress before the Oscars

Businesswoman, Emmy winning journalist and now children's book author Lauren Sanchez – who you might also know as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée – kicked off Oscars 2024 weekend on a glamorous note.

Accompanied by her billionaire husband-to-be, Lauren, 54, poured herself a sexy, figure-hugging gown for the Chanel pre-Oscars bash on Saturday night.

During the party the duo mingled with famous names including Kerry Washington, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, as well as Barbie stars America Ferrera and Margot Robbie, who rocked a wild feather and miniskirt look.

Complementing her look with glittering silver and diamond jewelry, strappy sandals and a pop of color with her neon pedicure, mom-of-three Lauren snuggled up to her fiancé, who looked stylish in a grey suit and black t-shirt.

Saturday night’s Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills was just one of the many soirees taking place over the weekend, in the run up to the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.

© Stefanie Keenan Lauren Sanchez rocked a plunge-neck, body-hugging gown as she joined billionaire future husband Jeff Bezos at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Beverly Hills

Also spotted at Oscar parties were the likes of Cillian Murphy, Danielle Brooks, Demi Moore and Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, who were all celebrating as the big night approached.

© Stefanie Keenan Double date: Lauren and fiancé Jeff joined by producer & former ambassador Nicole Avant and her husband, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos

The star-studded Chanel outing came just days after Lauren, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, confirmed that she’ll be releasing her children’s storybook, The Fly Who Flew to Space, this September.

"I've had this idea for a long time," she told People. "But it was a little bit different when I envisioned it all those years ago. Back then it was about a fly that got stuck in a helicopter. I was actually learning to fly helicopters at the time, and it happened to me. I was like, 'Oh, look at this little fly...who's flying.”

While she did run the idea by her own kids, they’re probably not the target audiences for the children’s tome these days.

The stunning philanthropist shares son Nikko Gonzalez, a 23-year-old model, with ex-boyfriend and former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and is also mom to son Evan, 17, and daughter Ella, 16, whose dad is her ex-husband and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitese