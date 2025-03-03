Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg showcase incredible weight loss in Colour Purple reunion onstage at Oscars - fans react

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg commanded the stage at the 2025 Academy Awards in a breathtaking The Color Purple reunion, wowing audiences with their striking ensembles and noticeable transformations.

The two Hollywood icons joined forces to pay tribute to their longtime collaborator, the legendary Quincy Jones, who passed away in November at the age of 91.

The emotional moment was followed by a show-stopping performance of "Ease On Down The Road" from The Wiz, led by Queen Latifah.

Recommended video You may also like The Remarkable Life Of Oprah Winfrey

All eyes were on Oprah and Whoopi as they stepped onto the star-studded Oscars stage, both radiating confidence in their elegant ensembles.

Whoopi, 69, made an unforgettable statement in a voluminous metallic blue gown, cinched at the waist with an off-the-shoulder neckline that framed her toned shoulders.

© WireImage Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey in 2009

The dramatic fabric shimmered under the stage lights, giving the dress an almost ethereal quality. The Sister Act star, who has been open about her recent health journey, proudly showcased her transformed physique, looking healthier and happier than ever.

Standing beside her, Oprah, 71, opted for classic Hollywood glamour in a sleek black tuxedo-inspired gown.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey at the 97th Oscars

The striking look featured crisp white cuffs and a black sequined skirt, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her sophisticated silhouette. The media mogul, who has also spoken candidly about her weight loss and commitment to wellness, stunned in the tailored look, emphasizing her incredible transformation.

Their appearance together marked a poignant reunion, nearly four decades after starring in the 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Whoopi and Oprah have both lost substantial weight

The Academy Award-nominated film, produced by Quincy, remains a defining moment in both women’s careers, and they took the opportunity to honor his legacy with heartfelt words.

"When we're talking about Black excellence, we're talking about Quincy," Whoopi declared to resounding applause.

Oprah nodded in agreement, visibly moved by the moment. Quincy, a pioneering producer and composer, left an indelible mark on the music and film industries, with his work spanning generations. His contributions to The Color Purple and The Wiz remain some of his most beloved achievements, making his tribute at the Oscars all the more fitting.

© Getty Images Whoopi looked sensational in a metallic gown

The celebration continued as Queen Latifah took the stage to perform the iconic song Ease On Down The Road, an anthem from The Wiz, a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz featuring an all-Black cast.

The energetic performance brought the audience to its feet, filling the Dolby Theatre with nostalgia and joy. It was a dazzling homage to the golden era of Black cinema and music, with Oprah and Whoopi beaming as they watched from the side of the stage.

The duo’s presence at the Oscars also reignited admiration for their enduring friendship, which has withstood the test of time.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the powerful moment, with many pointing out their stunning weight loss and glowing confidence. "Oprah and Whoopi look absolutely radiant! What an incredible transformation," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Legends honoring a legend. This is what the Oscars should be about."