Whoopi Goldberg displays slimmed-down physique with new look after dramatic weight loss transformation

Whoopi Goldberg swapped her casual attire for a gorgeous new look on Wednesday as she attended an event during Paris Fashion Week.

The View star, 69, typically favors a more laid-back look but she pulled out all the stops for Alexandre Mattiussi's fall 2025 show.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg shares important life lessons

Whoopi displayed her slimmed-down physique in a beautiful black silk wrap dress that fell just above her ankles and cinched in her waist with a belt with gold loops.

The actress looked extremely elegant in her chic ensemble, which she completed with black, heeled boots, a leather purse, and black-framed, round spectacles.

Whoopi's trip to Paris and glam new look may come as a surprise considering she once said she has an aversion to high-end fashion.

In October 2023, she told Page Six that she still thought about the criticism she received for wearing a metallic brocade green and purple jumpsuit with a bolero-style, jacket-open-front-skirt to the 1993 Oscars, which she said, "everyone hated".

© Getty Images Whoopi looked gorgeous in her black silk dress

'It hurt my feelings, I'm not going to lie," she admitted. "It hurt my feelings... you have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you'd think, 'Do I really look that ridiculous?'"

Meanwhile, Whoopi has been open about her weight loss journey after she decided to take action when she tipped the scales at almost 300lbs in 2021.

© Getty Images Whoopi displayed her slimmed-down physique

Last year, she revealed that she turned to the controversial weight loss drug Mounjaro in a bid to get her health back on track after she noticed "how much" weight she had "put on" while filming the movie Till.

Whoopi's confession came during an episode of The View as the panel discussed Oprah Winfrey's ABC weight loss special, in which she defended her use of Ozempic which saw her lose over 40lbs.

© Getty Images Whoopi was hurt by the criticism her 1993 Oscars outfit garnered

"I will tell you; I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till," Whoopi revealed.

"I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro – that's what I use."

© Getty Images Whoopi gained weight while filming the 2021 movie Till

Whoopi admitted that her weight has fluctuated over the years, but she had never paid much attention to her size until she noticed how different she looked.

"When I realized how much I had put on, because... I always felt like me. And then I saw me, and I thought, 'Oh, that's a lot of me,'" she quipped.

© Getty Images Whoopi once weighed almost 300lbs

"And my weight has come and gone up and down, but it's never been an issue for me because I don't listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem. But I think it's very hard for people to just know what a normal weight would be."

She added: "You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what's going on with your body, and there's nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs].

"Stuff happens, you hit a certain age, and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back and keep it moving."