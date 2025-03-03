Miley Cyrus makes drastic appearance to her face in shocking Oscars reveal

Miley Cyrus knows how to make a statement, and at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, she did just that—stepping onto the red carpet with a striking new look that had everyone talking.

The Flowers singer, 32, dazzled in a custom Alexander McQueen creation, featuring a sleek sleeveless turtleneck bodice paired with a sheer, floor-length skirt that shimmered under the lights.

The bold fashion choice was complemented by a pair of lacy, embellished gloves, adding a touch of drama to her already jaw-dropping ensemble.

But it wasn’t just Miley’s dress that turned heads. The songstress debuted an unexpected beauty transformation, opting for the increasingly popular trend of bleached eyebrows.

The bold choice framed her signature blue eyes and gave her an edgy, avant-garde twist on old Hollywood glamour. She completed the look with voluminous, brushed-out curls cascading over one shoulder, reminiscent of classic movie star waves but with Miley’s own rockstar edge.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando at the 97th Oscars

The former Hannah Montana star accessorized with dazzling drop earrings and a single statement bracelet, while her many tiny arm tattoos peeked through the sheer elements of her gown, adding a personal touch to the high-fashion moment.

Joining her on the red carpet was her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, 26, who coordinated perfectly in an all-black ensemble.

© Disney via Getty Images Miley debuts drastic new look

The couple, who have been linked since late 2021, have kept their romance largely private, but they’ve been making more public appearances together in recent months.

Just last month, Miley and Maxx attended SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City, where she delivered an emotional tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor.

© FilmMagic Miley showcases her bleached eyebrows

Taking the stage alongside Brittany Howard and The Roots, Miley performed a moving rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, paying homage to the legendary Irish singer who passed away in 2023.

Earlier this year, the duo also made a rare joint appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Miley took home her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

© FilmMagic Miley with her beau Maxx

Although the Used to Be Young singer is careful about keeping her relationship out of the spotlight, she did briefly open up about Maxx in a November 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, reflecting on their six-year age difference.

"He looks at life really differently than I do," she shared. "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."