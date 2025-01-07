Paris Jackson almost bares all in see-through outfit for stunning new appearance

Paris Jackson knows how to make an entrance and turned heads during her recent jaw-dropping appearance.

The 26-year-old looked incredible in an all-black outfit at a Golden Globes party on January 5, wearing a see-through blouse with nothing underneath.

Paris' seductive look was teamed with a pleated mini skirt, patterned tights, pointed-toe heels, and a dainty bag.

She wore her long blonde hair in a center parting with voluminous waves cascading down her chest and added a bold pop of lipstick and glam makeup to highlight her gorgeous face.

Paris has an exciting year ahead after revealing she is engaged to her boyfriend, Justin Long.

Last month, she revealed the news that she had accepted Justin's proposal while paying tribute to him on his birthday.

© Getty Images Paris looked gorgeous in her provocative outfit

She wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet blue," alluding to her adorable nickname for Justin.

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you."

© Instagram Paris is engaged to her bandmate Justin Long

Paris didn't outwardly announce her engagement to Justin, nor did she include any further details about the proposal, but she shared several photos of him down on one knee as he popped the question.

Photos from her Story gave more details about the moment, as they stood in a gilded room as he proposed, she joined him in getting down on her knees where they held each other tight.

© Instagram Paris revealed her engagement on Justin's birthday

Another photo showed a close-up of the ring, giving fans a glimpse of the giant rock on her finger.

Paris reportedly first started dating Justin back in 2022. He is a producer, mixer, and music engineer from California who has worked with Paris behind the scenes at her shows for several years.

Paris' engagement to Justin may come as a shock to some as in 2020, she admitted that she saw herself settling down with a woman.

© Instagram Paris shared a close up of her engagement ring

"Never thought I'd end up with a dude," she confessed. "[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick. I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks."

Paris added: "The public only knows about three long-term relationships I've been with and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about like most of the relationships I've been in.

© Instagram Paris and Justin started dating in 2022

"I say I'm gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women, I've dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do what's in your pants, it's literally like, what are you like as a person?"

Paris previously dated another bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, whom she split from in 2021 after two years together.

© Instagram Paris thought she would marry a woman

Speaking about the split, she shared on Red Table Talk: "It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced.

"It's definitely closed me off to that, I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself."