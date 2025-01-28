Ringo Starr's epic Beverly Hills mansion is a Beatles time capsule

Ringo Starr is one of only two surviving members of the iconic, record-breaking band The Beatles, and the singer is still making music today. He often shares updates from his home studio with his 1.4 million Instagram followers, as well as occasional glimpses around the rest of his property in Beverly Hills.

The drummer is said to reside in a 5,515 square foot mansion with his wife Barbara Bach and it is noted to be worth a staggering $14 Million. It is a-bed, 6-bathroom property and the highlight has to be the droves of Beatles memorabilia inside its walls.

It has been reported that each guest room reflects different aspects of Starr's life and career, and the small looks inside the US home do reveal how much Ringo loves paying tribute to The Beatles.

Ringo loves to keep fit, so it seems only appropriate that he would have a gym, yoga studio and personal meditation space. Then there's the home theatre that's a zen den for watching movies.

His Instagram feed often has videos taken from inside the residence, but Ringo chooses to only show small looks at his private space.

Ringo posed at home revealing his gorgeous media wall

To celebrate Father's Day, the singer posed in his lounge in front of his impressive media wall. The wooden installation included a shelf above the television perfect for ornaments. A sound system could also be seen upon one of the shelves.

Ringo's studio is filled with memories

Another picture was of Ringo in front of a wall of musical tributes including a black-and-white Beatles plaque and two incredibly jazzy guitars – one with black stars and another with stripes around the edge. The picture appeared to be in the star's home studio, a space he's filmed in before, showing off its impressive collection of items including almost life-sized Beatles figures.

The singer shared a glimpse of his garden online

A picture of Ringo's garden revealed he has a metal peace sign outside -with himself and The Beatles being famed for their peace and love moment. The outdoor area features a luscious lawn and an abundance of leafy trees which shaded the area in the photo.

House tragedy

Prior to this, Ringo owned a property in Hollywood and in 1979 tragedy struck when he suffered a house fire. It is said that hundereds of items of Beatles memorabilia went up in flames.

Former Surrey home

As reported by GB News, Ringo used to own a Surrey mansion for 15 years. It is believed that he first bought it for £2 million in 1999 and it was then sold for around £20 million – quite the investment!

Ringo, whose real name is Richard Starkey, has three children, sons Zak, 59, and Jason, 57, and daughter Lee, 54.

Speaking about his family , he told Manila Bulletin: "I have many blessings, family blessings, my children are blessings. I've got eight grandkids now and a great grandson. They're all blessings. I'm an only child and I look around the table and I go what? All these people are related to me. It's far out. And Barbara's in my life, that's another blessing."