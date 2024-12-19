Paris Jackson highlights colorful ab tattoos in lace bra for latest photoshoot

Paris Jackson has some pretty epic tattoos, and she is letting them shine in her latest photos.

For a new feature for Nylon France, the "hit your knees" singer showcased some of her colorful tattoos, which decorate both her arms and part of her chest and abs.

The newly-engaged 26-year-old is the first and only daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who was also a father to sons Prince, 27, and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, who is 22.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Jackson looks incredible in a revealing black dress

Paris took to Instagram this week and shared a slew of photos from her photoshoot, one of which she appears wearing a black Prada jacket and wool skirt, with only a Chantelle lace bra underneath, and her row of coordinating tattoos down her sternum add a perfect pop of color.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You are stunning," as others followed suit with: "So gorgeous," and: "Wow this is wonderful. You totally slayed that magazine cover shoot with your style Paris," as well as: "You're endlessly beautiful."

It is a special time for Paris, who just got engaged to music producer Justin Long, who she has been dating since 2022.

She confirmed the news with a December 6 Instagram post that she shared in honor of his birthday, in which she included a photo of his proposal.

MORE: Paris Jackson shares glimpse of 'insane' time away from home in new photos

© Instagram Paris has an array of tattoos

MORE: Michael Jackson's kids Paris and Bigi come together for emotional family gathering

"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," she wrote at the time.

© Instagram She recently got engaged

Though she has recently been traveling, for a month in Budapest, Hungary as well as some time in Paris, Paris is largely based in Los Angeles, where she was born and raised.

MORE Paris Jackson teams leg-lengthening mini dress with the quirkiest shoes

© Getty The singer has a string of colorful tattoos down her sternum

She lives in Hollywood Hills, in a "cabin-style" home she purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million, which once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age star Rock Hudson. She purchased the residence following the 2020 sale of her first home, a house in Topanga Canyon that she sold for $2.3 million.

MORE: Michael Jackson's son shows close bond with family in photo alongside aunt, uncles and grandmother Katherine

© Dave Benett The Jackson siblings earlier this year

Per Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Hills property has three bedrooms, two full baths, and spans about 3,000 square feet. It also has a garage that was turned into a music studio, a movie theater, forested grounds, and a freeform saltwater pool.

Earlier this year, she shared a glimpse of the home, sharing several photos on Instagram. The first pic captured her cat Kavi sitting by the window, followed by two of him lounging in the porcelain sink inside Paris' decorative bathroom. Others saw him cozying up next to a row of records inside a shelf, propped up on a sconce, and cuddling up with Paris in bed.