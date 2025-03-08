Paris Jackson wears completely sheer dress and thigh-high boots during night out in Paris

Paris Jackson is firmly in her sheer dress era as she rocked another revealing number while attending the Costes party during Paris Fashion Week.

The singer donned a sheer maxi dress crafted from mesh. It featured a high neck and cuffed sleeves, intricate polka dots, and draped detailing. Paris layered a simple pair of black underpants beneath the dress and accessorized with thigh-high killer boots.



© Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Paris Jackson arrived at the Costes party in Paris

The risqué look was teamed with a suede black handbag accented with gold hardware, a gold choker necklace, and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Paris styled her luscious blonde locks into a messy updo for an effortless vibe while her makeup was kept natural and radiant with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID The singer opted for a sheer dress

This isn't the first time in the last week that the 26-year-old has oozed style in a sultry number. Paris exuded high-fashion chic in an off-the-shoulder sheer maxi-dress that featured long, ruched sleeves for the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show.

The monochrome gown was crafted from mesh and was adorned with a black line that ran down from the bodice to the floor. Meanwhile, Paris accessorized with a micro-mini black leather handbag accented with stylish gold hardware. The singer's bombshell tresses were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while a pair of drop earrings peaked through beneath.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson attended the Stella McCartney Winter 2025 Show

However, Paris switched things up on Saturday as she underwent a major transformation for the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson looked sensational in a semi-sheer gray maxi-dress that was adorned with ruched detailing on the bodice.

The mesh garment featured draped sleeves and was layered over a red tartan corset that boasted the signature hues of the British fashion house. Paris carried a green clutch bag that had an abstract design while teaming the look with open-toe pumps.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Paris Jackson attended the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2025 runway show

The singer stole the spotlight with her stunning makeup transformation, opting for a doll-inspired glam look featuring a porcelain base, a generous sweep of blush, bold yellow eyeshadow, and a striking rouge lip.

Paris' hair was swept into a middle parting and slicked into an updo with face-framing tendrils.The star-studded show was designed by Andreas Kronthaler and was set to music by Isabella Summers.

It's been a busy week for the model, as she was also spotted at the Chloe Fall/Winter 2025 Show on Thursday.