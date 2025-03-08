Whoopi Goldberg, 69, looks sensational in figure-hugging leather pants

When it comes to serving a series of stylish ensembles, Whoopi Goldberg never misses the mark. The View host oozed chic as she stepped out for the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver on Thursday night.

For the star-studded occasion, Whoopi donned a pair of skinny leather pants with an untucked white linen shirt. The 69-year-old layered a black wool longline coat over the casual ensemble while elevating the look with a skinny green scarf.

Recommended video You may also like Whoopi Goldberg delivers important life lessons

Whoopi accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and her signature round-framed spectacles. The star kept her makeup natural and radiant while her dark locks were styled into braids.

The evening boasted a slew of celebrity names, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Cher and Alicia Keys taking to the stage to deliver hit performances. The show was presented by Tracy Morgan, Alex Edelman, Susie Essman, and Amy Schumer.

© Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg attended the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre

Whoopi's laid-back ensemble was a far cry away from the dazzling floor-length midnight-blue gown she graced in for the 97th Academy Awards.

The iridescent garment featured a structured silhouette with an off-the-shoulder neckline and was crafted from metallic fabric while boasting a cinched waist with a voluminous skirt.

© Joe Russo / MEGA The 69-year-old took to the stage

The star enjoyed a reunion with her The Color Purple co-star, Oprah Winfrey, as the pair shared the stage to pay tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones, who passed away in November at the age of 91.

Earlier this week, Whoopi engaged in a political debate while appearing on The View. The host announced that she has no intention of visiting The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in the foreseeable future after President Donald Trump was elected as chair of the arts venue.

© Joe Russo / MEGA Cher also attended the event

During Thursday's installment of the ABC talk show, the panel discussed how the creators behind the theatre production Hamilton removed the show from the venue following the news.

"I understand why they did it," she said.

"And I have no plans to go back to the Kennedy Center until it becomes what it was supposed to be."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Whoopi and Oprah shared the stage

Whoopi's co-host Sara Haines added that the theatre should be a "place of such inclusion and celebration".

Fellow View star Joy Behar also shared his thoughts on the news: "I think, you know, Trump and Vance can star in ‘The King and I,’ for example."

"And I’d like to know, does Trump know who [Alexander] Hamilton is?" Behar asked, adding, "They ruined the whole thing."