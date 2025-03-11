Amal Clooney goes undercover in high-waisted jeans as husband George makes change to his appearance

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney goes undercover in waist-defining jeans as husband George makes change to his appearance
Amal Clooney seen out and about in Manhattan on April 24, 2019 in New York City.© GC Images

The Clooneys are temporarily living in New York whilst George Clooney gears up for his Broadway performance

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
47 minutes ago
Whatever the occasion, Amal Clooney always delivers a sartorial masterclass in effortless dressing whenever she steps out alongside her Hollywood sweetheart, George Clooney

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, were seen enjoying an intimate lunch date in New York City over the weekend, and the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer oozed 'quiet luxury' in an off-duty ensemble. 

Wearing high-waisted, oversized 'boyfriend' jeans, Amal eschewed her usual high-octane glamorous wardrobe for a relaxed fit. She paired her denim with a cropped tweed jacket layered over a simple white T-shirt, and slid into black heeled boots for an added dose of sophistication. 

Amal Clooney wearing cropped check jacket and wide-leg jeans out with George in New York City © BrosNYC / BACKGRID
The human rights lawyer rocked high-waisted jeans for a date with her husband

Amal, who shares twins Ella and Alexander, both seven, with her Ocean's Eleven star husband, wore her tumbling Rapunzel hair in natural waves, adding oversized sunglasses to keep a low profile as she walked through SoHo with her beau. 

The couple were seen dining at the Parisian-inspired restaurant Raoul's, located in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. 

The pair, joined by fellow attorney Kevin Johnson, were all smiles after leaving the upmarket eatery.

WATCH: Amal Clooney's most memorable fashion moments

It comes as George, who is renowned for being one of Hollywood's most suave silver foxes, appeared to debut a surprising new appearance as he stepped out alongside his wife. 

The Academy Award winner, 63, ditched his natural silver locks in favour of significantly darker, brunette hair. The actor also appeared to have shaved his silver beard, which was another of his most recognisable features. 

George previously revealed his new hair was dyed for his upcoming Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck – an adaptation of a film of the same name that he wrote, directed and acted in back in 2005.

george clooney and amal holding hands© Getty Images
George Clooney is recognsided for being a silver fox in Hollwyood

In preparation for the show's Broadway premiere at the Winter Garden Theater next month, the star has been living in NYC with his family.

Man in grey suit smiling whilst standing outside theatre© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The actor was announced as part of the cast of the new Broadway play Good Night and Good Luck held at the Winter Garden Theater.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, the father-of-two said: "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair."

Revealing Ella and Alexander's thoughts on his new 'do, he added: "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

