Amal Clooney is a vision in figure-skimming silk bridal dress alongside husband George
George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England© Lia Toby,Getty

The Ocean's Eleven actor and human rights lawyer Amal were joined by Apple CEO Tim Cook  

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
George and Amal Clooney have been pictured entertaining Apple CEO Tim Cook in Lake Como.

The Hollywood couple were spotted joining the entrepreneur for a cosy dinner at the five-star hotel Villa Passalacqua. Following their intimate dinner at the iconic lakeside venue, the Clooneys hosted Cook at their $100 million 18th-century villa.

Amal, 46, looked like a bride in the most beautiful white silk dress with delicate spaghetti straps. The floor-length design highlighted her svelte frame and was perfectly paired with open-toe sandals.

Her gorgeous, long hair was styled in Hollywood waves while a slick of pink lipstick and a light dusting of bronzer highlighted her stunning features.

George, meanwhile, looked sharp in a smart navy suit for the occasion, worn with an open-collar shirt.

Amal Clooney in white bridal dress with George Clooney in Lake Como© Backgrid
Amal donned a white, bridal inspired dress for a dinner date with husband George Clooney and Apple CEO Tim Cook

Amal is no stranger to a white look - in fact, a subtle bridal nod is one of her go-to style choices.

Since her fairytale wedding to A-lister George in 2014, the lawyer has donned a number of white designs, from feathered frocks to slinky slips.

The Clooneys' life in Italy

A secret meeting between Tim Cook and George Clooney on Lake Como. The CEO of Apple is a special guest for an aperitif at Villa Oleandra, George Clooneyâs holiday home on Lake Como. © Backgrid
The Hollywood couple were spotted joining the entrepreneur for a cosy dinner at the five-star hotel Villa Passalacqua

While their Lake Como Villa may have fallen out of favour since purchasing an $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles in the south of France, the property remains George and Amal's most iconic.

Villa Oleandra was bought by George for $10 million back in 2002 and is now estimated to be worth ten times more.

Located right on the edge of Lake Como, a haven for the rich and famous, the 25-room property is one of the most iconic homes in the area.

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio, 18 March 2006© Getty
View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra

It boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a large garage to house George's vintage motorbikes.

The property is also deeply sentimental for the couple as it's where they met. A mutual friend brought Amal along to one of George's dinner parties – and the rest is history!

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© Getty
The couple's Lake Como home holds a special place in their hearts as it's where they met

The Clooneys' seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been coming to the area every summer since they were born.

The family now divides their time between their countryside home in Provence – where BFF Brad Pitt is just a short drive away – their NYC apartment and Villa Oleandra.

