Amal Clooney is a knockout in thigh-high boots on loved-up date with George

The pair were seen hand in hand as they braved the snowy conditions, and the glamorous lawyer has never looked more chic.
The mother-of-two delighted onlookers in her fabulous, Weather-appropriate outfit.
Amal wore black skinny jeans which she teamed with a chunky grey jumper.
The brunette beauty, 47, added bold statement earrings in gold and a dazzling pair of black, over-the-knee boots. Divine!
It's quite hard to pull off boots of this caliber but Amal made it look effortlessly stylish.
Over the knee boots are a great way to dress up jeans in one second flat.
They give any look a fashion-forward edge.
George's outfit was also of the laid-back variety; he rocked a navy blue ensemble which featured trousers, a casual jacket, and a hat which boasted a debonaire heritage check print.
We couldn't help but be envious of Amal's hair, too.
Cold weather ultimately gives many of us the big frizz, but not the human rights lawyer!
She still sported an immaculate blowdry despite the freezing conditions, and her mane looked smoother than ever.
Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos cares for her hair and also works his magic on Hollywood bombshell Eva Longoria.
The pair are currently in the Big Apple as George is about to make his long-awaited Broadway debut in the opening of the adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre.
George, 63, is to star in the play, based on the 2005 Oscar-nominated film he co-wrote, directed and starred in.
The show will open to previews on March 12 and opens officially on April 3 before concluding on June 8.
Perhaps the Ocean's Eleven star chose to wear a hat as he will be altering his hair for the role!
In the play, George will be playing a younger character, so will be dying his famous salt-and-pepper locks black. We can't wait to see it.
There may be some people in his life who won't be enjoying his new locks though - and that's Amal, and his children!
Chatting about his upcoming makeover in the New York Times, he quipped: "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."
