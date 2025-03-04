Amal Clooney is a knockout in thigh-high boots on loved-up date with George

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney is a knockout in thigh-high boots on a loved-up date with George
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. © WireImage

George Clooney's wife looked incredible in her latest outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
20 minutes ago
Amal Clooney looked incredible in New York City on a date night with her husband, George

The pair were seen hand in hand as they braved the snowy conditions, and the glamorous lawyer has never looked more chic.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID
George and Amal Clooney looked loved up as they left a dinner date

The mother-of-two delighted onlookers in her fabulous, Weather-appropriate outfit.

Amal wore black skinny jeans which she teamed with a chunky grey jumper.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID
The Clooneys were pictured in New York City
The brunette beauty, 47, added bold statement earrings in gold and a dazzling pair of black, over-the-knee boots. Divine!

It's quite hard to pull off boots of this caliber but Amal made it look effortlessly stylish. 

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID
Amal wrapped up in style

Over the knee boots are a great way to dress up jeans in one second flat.

eorge Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID
Amal added a chic handbag and George rocked a hat

They give any look a fashion-forward edge.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

George's outfit was also of the laid-back variety; he rocked a navy blue ensemble which featured trousers, a casual jacket, and a hat which boasted a debonaire heritage check print.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

We couldn't help but be envious of Amal's hair, too.

Amal Clooney strolls around New York in an elegant black outfit combined with a gray coat and black boots. The prestigious lawyer wastes sophistication on the streets of the city.

Cold weather ultimately gives many of us the big frizz, but not the human rights lawyer!

Amal Clooney strolls around New York in an elegant black outfit combined with a gray coat and black boots. The prestigious lawyer wastes sophistication on the streets of the city.© BACKGRID

She still sported an immaculate blowdry despite the freezing conditions, and her mane looked smoother than ever.

Amal Clooney strolls around New York in an elegant black outfit combined with a gray coat and black boots. The prestigious lawyer wastes sophistication on the streets of the city.© BACKGRID

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos cares for her hair and also works his magic on Hollywood bombshell Eva Longoria.

Amal Clooney strolls around New York in an elegant black outfit combined with a gray coat and black boots. The prestigious lawyer wastes sophistication on the streets of the city.© BACKGRID

The pair are currently in the Big Apple as George is about to make his long-awaited Broadway debut in the opening of the adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

George, 63,  is to star in the play, based on the 2005 Oscar-nominated film he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

The show will open to previews on March 12 and opens officially on April 3 before concluding on June 8.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

Perhaps the Ocean's Eleven star chose to wear a hat as he will be altering his hair for the role!

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

In the play, George will be playing a younger character, so will be dying his famous salt-and-pepper locks black. We can't wait to see it.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

There may be some people in his life who won't be enjoying his new locks though - and that's Amal, and his children!

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney hold hands as they head out together in New York.© BACKGRID

Chatting about his upcoming makeover in the New York Times, he quipped: "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

