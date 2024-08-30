Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ageless Amal Clooney recreates most famous look in floaty mini dress with husband George
Subscribe
Ageless Amal Clooney recreates most famous look in floaty mini dress with husband George
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen arriving at the DVF Awards on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© MEGA

Amal Clooney looks unbelievable in mini dress as she recreates her most famous look with husband George

The human rights lawyer's Venice Film Festival outfit looked familiar…

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Looking like a dream in canary yellow, Amal Clooney was spotted hand-in-hand with her husband George on Friday at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The Hollywood power couple enjoyed a laid-back outing after spending a cosy evening dining with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Human rights lawyer Amal, 46, flashed a beaming smile as she stepped out in style, rocking an outfit reminiscent of one of her most famous looks of all time.

WATCH: Amal and George Clooney's love story is a fairytale

She donned a floaty lemon number with a nipped-in waist, a plissé design, and a frothy tulle skirt. Her wow-worthy Sex and The City moment was completed thanks to a wide-brimmed straw hat, a blush mini bag, and a pair of towering strappy heels.

Amal wore her sunkissed hair loose in natural waves, highlighted her smile with a slick of mauve lipstick, and donned a pair of oversized sunglasses to polish off the look.

Gravity star George, meanwhile, was dressed in a smart black polo shirt, white chinos, and a pair of box-fresh sneakers.

eorge Clooney and wife Amal are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.© Backgrid
Amal and George Clooney were spotted stepping out during the Venice Film Festival

Yellow is certainly Amal's colour – and this ensemble reminded us of the stunning canary-hued dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018.

SHOP: 7 best yellow dresses for the special occasion in your diary

The Stella McCartney 'Angie' design will go down in history as one of her most memorable, and the bold hue really suited her.

George Clooney and wife Amal are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival.© Backgrid
The human rights lawyer had a Sex and The City moment in canary yellow and a wide-brimmed hat

George and Amal's link to Venice

The A-list duo are expected to attend the premiere of George's new comedy Wolfs on Sunday, which sees him take on the leading role opposite longtime friend Brad Pitt.

The Clooneys' Italy trip is all the more special for the couple since they tied the knot in Venice a decade ago this September.

Yellow is certainly Amal's colour - and the look reminded us of the iconic Stella McCartney design that put the canary colour back on the map© WPA Pool
Yellow is certainly Amal's colour - and the look reminded us of the iconic Stella McCartney design that put the canary colour back on the map

The Hollywood power couple, who are parents to seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, typically take a walk down memory lane by returning to Italy to mark their wedding anniversary. The trip often coincides with George's promotional work at the Venice Film Festival.

The Clooneys got married at the Palazzo Ca' Farsetti in September 2014. Beautiful bride Amal wore an ivory power suit with a contrasting navy trim, hailing from Stella McCartney.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 © Getty
George and Amal are regulars at the Venice Film Festival (pictured in 2017)

A glittering reception followed at the Aman Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, which saw Amal change into a French lace Oscar de la Renta dress with a cathedral-length veil.

George told HELLO! at the time why Italy was so close to their hearts, revealing: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married." 

Picture taken 17 March 2006 of George Clooney's Italian home, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's southwestern shores, in Laglio, just 5 Km from Cernobbio© Getty
The Clooney's Lake Como abode is one of the most iconic celebrity homes of all time

Italy is also where the Ocean's Eleven actor's most famous property is located. Villa Oleandra, perched on the water's edge in Lake Como, is one of the most iconic celebrity homes in the world.

DISCOVER: George Clooney lifts lid on twins' outgoing personalities in rare portrait of his and Amal's life in Provence

The 18th-century villa is worth an estimated $100 million and boasts 25 bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis courts. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More