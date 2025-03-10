George Clooney and his wife, Amal, stepped out for a lunch date in New York City over the weekend, and the Hollywood actor looked noticeably different with a brand new hair color.

The 63-year-old, who has been residing in the Big Apple recently while he prepares for his first-ever stint on Broadway in the production, Good Night, and Good Luck, was sporting significantly darker locks, a far cry from his usual, signature silver style.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID George Clooney is sporting noticeably darker hair

George has never shied away from embracing gray hair, so it's more than likely he has taken on the drastic change for his role as Edward R. Murrow in the play, which has been adapted from the 2005 film of the same name, which he wrote, directed and starred in.

The actor's brown hair paired with his stylish leather jacket and his trademark chinos made him look cool as ever.

George polished off his look with pristine white Adidas trainers and was seen carrying a large backpack as he and Amal, 47, got into a black SUV after lunch.

Amal, a successful human rights barrister and law lecturer, looked equally stylish in her ensemble.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID George stepped out for lunch with his wife and a friend

The academic, who shares seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with her actor husband, was bang on trend in flared trousers and heeled boots paired with a simple white T-shirt underneath.

Adding an extra layer on top, Amal wore a cropped, check-print blazer and polished off the ensemble with her go-to oversized sunglasses and dazzling earrings.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Amal Clooney looked equally stylish in her ensemble

The couple, who wed in 2014, dined at the French restaurant Raoul's, located in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

The pair, joined by fellow attorney Kevin Johnson, were all smiles after leaving the up-market eatery.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

The Clooneys' quiet life is worlds apart from the Big Apple

In preparation for Good Night, and Good Luck's opening at the Winter Garden Theater next month, George has been living in NYC with his family.

But when they're not embracing the bright lights of the city that never sleeps, their home life is totally different.

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock George Clooney will commence his Broadway stint in April

The family have more than one home: a countryside abode on the River Thames in England, a stunningly beautiful villa on Lake Como in Italy and a chateau in the heart of Provence.

It's their hideaway in the south of France where they spend a lot of their time thanks to the peace and privacy it affords the famous couple and their two children, whom they are keen to protect.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Amal Clooney and George Clooney spend a lot of time in France

George told the New York Times: "Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he confessed, adding: "Now I find myself back in that life.

"I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."