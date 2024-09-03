7 Best dressed celebrities in September: Cate Blanchett's crystal dress, Amal Clooney's lemon yellow gown, more

Sportswear, slogan tees, and silhouette-cinching separates are on the sartorial cards from the celebrity style set this September.

With the 81st Venice Film Festival serving up a platter of glittering stars, the world's most major Fashion Weeks returning for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, and star-studded film premiers providing a runway for high-octane glamour, September is set to be a seriously fashionable month.

From Amal Clooney's breathtaking ruffled gown in Venice to Kelly Rowland's amfAR Gala getup, HELLO! rounds up the best dressed stars of the month so far…

1/ 7 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Cate Blanchett Could Cate Blanchett be any more divine? Keeping things simple in a timeless black dress, the Australian film producer and actress continued her winning Venice Film Festival fashion streak in a structured black gown. The Hollywood maven, who is in Venice to promote her latest project Disclaimer, captivated in the silhouette-enhancing dress.

2/ 7 © Daniele Venturelli Amal Clooney Few can match Amal Clooney's zest for effortless dressing. The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney captivated in a lemon yellow ruffled gown at the premiere of her husband's Wolfs movie, oozing ethereal beauty as she dancing onto the red carpet. Her citrus-hued gown was a glittering garment from Versace.

3/ 7 © Victor Boyko/amfAR Kelly Rowland Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute? Former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland was the topic of conversation at the amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy on 1 September as she excelled in a breathtaking structured gown. A modern bride's muse, the singer's silhouette-warping gown featured exaggerated hips, a corseted bodice and a dramatic sweetheart neckline. Kelly topped off her glamorous ensemble with a platinum blonde bob and glittering diamond accessories.

4/ 7 © Andreas Rentz Tilda Swinton British actress Tilda Swinton turned heads in Italy as her private boat docked at Palazzo del Casino on Monday 2 September. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe star cut an elegant figure in a fitted royal blue jumpsuit, grey pointed-toe suede heels and moody black sunglasses.

5/ 7 © Gotham Serena Williams Game, Set, Match! Serena Williams turned up to the US Open dressed in her tennis whites. The Grand Slam legend looked ready for Wimbledon as she cheered from the stands wearing a Gucci polo top and mini tennis skirt paired with matching Gucci trainers elevated with flashes of tennis ball-yellow streaks.

6/ 7 © Claudio Lavenia Rumer Willis Rumer Willis mystified in a fitted chocolate brown corset dress at the amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, 36, channelled a goddess-like energy in her rippling caped gown.