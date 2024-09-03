Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities in September 2024: Cate Blanchett, Amal Clooney, Tilda Swinton, more
Subscribe
Best dressed celebrities in September 2024: Cate Blanchett, Amal Clooney, Tilda Swinton, more
Cate Blanchett attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

7 Best dressed celebrities in September: Cate Blanchett's crystal dress, Amal Clooney's lemon yellow gown, more

High glamour and haute couture reign supreme from the celebrity style set this month

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sportswear, slogan tees, and silhouette-cinching separates are on the sartorial cards from the celebrity style set this September.

With the 81st Venice Film Festival serving up a platter of glittering stars, the world's most major Fashion Weeks returning for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, and star-studded film premiers providing a runway for high-octane glamour, September is set to be a seriously fashionable month.

From Amal Clooney's breathtaking ruffled gown in Venice to Kelly Rowland's amfAR Gala getup, HELLO! rounds up the best dressed stars of the month so far… 

1/7

Cate Blanchett attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Cate Blanchett

Could Cate Blanchett be any more divine? Keeping things simple in a timeless black dress, the Australian film producer and actress continued her winning Venice Film Festival fashion streak in a structured black gown.

The Hollywood maven, who is in Venice to promote her latest project Disclaimer, captivated in the silhouette-enhancing dress.

2/7

Amal's transition towards lighter shades has been a masterclass in subtle, yet striking, hair transformations© Daniele Venturelli

Amal Clooney

Few can match Amal Clooney's zest for effortless dressing. The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney captivated in a lemon yellow ruffled gown at the premiere of her husband's Wolfs movie, oozing ethereal beauty as she dancing onto the red carpet. 

Her citrus-hued gown was a glittering garment from Versace. 

3/7

Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. © Victor Boyko/amfAR

Kelly Rowland

Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute? Former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland was the topic of conversation at the amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy on 1 September as she excelled in a breathtaking structured gown. 

A modern bride's muse, the singer's silhouette-warping gown featured exaggerated hips, a corseted bodice and a dramatic sweetheart neckline. 

Kelly topped off her glamorous ensemble with a platinum blonde bob and glittering diamond accessories. 

4/7

Tilda Swinton is seen at Palazzo del Casino during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy. © Andreas Rentz

Tilda Swinton

British actress Tilda Swinton turned heads in Italy as her private boat docked at Palazzo del Casino on Monday 2 September. 

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe star cut an elegant figure in a fitted royal blue jumpsuit, grey pointed-toe suede heels and moody black sunglasses.

5/7

Serena WIlliams attends day 7 of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2024 in Flushing, New York City.© Gotham

Serena Williams

Game, Set, Match! Serena Williams turned up to the US Open dressed in her tennis whites. 

The Grand Slam legend looked ready for Wimbledon as she cheered from the stands wearing a Gucci polo top and mini tennis skirt paired with matching Gucci trainers elevated with flashes of tennis ball-yellow streaks. 

6/7

Rumer Willis arrives at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 Presented By Red Sea International Film Festival And World Gold Council© Claudio Lavenia

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis mystified in a fitted chocolate brown corset dress at the amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy. 

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, 36, channelled a goddess-like energy in her rippling caped gown. 

7/7

Lucien Laviscount attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Victor Boyko/amfAR

Lucien Laviscount

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount was dapper personified in a sleek and slick tuxedo to join a fleet of celebrities at the amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy on September 1. 

The British actor has become well acquainted with a black suit in recent times, making the classic ensemble his go-to for red carpet events. And he seriously wears it well.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More