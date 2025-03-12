Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just met Queen Camilla - and you should see her 'provocative' draped dress
Victoria Beckham in strapless black and white dress© Getty

Victoria Beckham just met the Queen - you should see her £1.1k 'provocative' dress

The British fashion designer was amongst the guests invited to an intimate soirée at Buckingham Palace

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
40 minutes ago
When royalty and the Spice Girls collide, you know it's going to be a fashionable affair. 

Victoria Beckham was amongst a flurry of stars invited to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to mark the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW). Hosted by Her Majesty Queen Camilla, who is President of the organisation, special guests included Penny Lancaster, comedian Sandi Tosvig, and former Lioness Jill Scott MBE. 

The fashion designer looked divine for the occasion, performing a seamless royal curtsy as she greeted Her Majesty. 

WATCH: Victoria Beckham perfects royal curtsy when greeting Queen Camilla

Victoria, 50, slipped into a silk dress from her eponymous fashion label. The gunmetal grey number, with draped detailing, an asymmetrical sleeve and a rippling skirt hugged her figure like liquid metal. 

The £1,100 dress is described by the designer on her website as "provocative but polished," making it a bold yet beautiful choice for her soirée Buckingham Palace.

"The Asymmetric Ruched Detail Midi Dress in Graphite embraces an understated sexiness and was a SS25 runway highlight," reads the website. 

"A modest high neckline with tactile drape contrasts with the sensuous open-back design, while a twisted shoulder detail adds a directional talking point. Draped detailing on the skirt adds drama, while the asymmetric hemline and sleeves add fluidity." 

Victoria's new hair

victoria beckham curtsy © Alamy Stock Photo
The fashion designer greeted Camilla with a curtsy

Victoria also debuted a choppy, angular hairstyle for the occasion, switching up her hair from her long balayage bob she sported at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. 

The wife of David Beckham chose to wear her new hair in loose waves, adding a bronze smokey eye, golden bronzer and nude lip to complete her beauty combination.

Victoria's royal-approved wardrobe

David and Victoria Beckham at state banquet© Alamy
David and Victoria Beckham at the state banquet

It's not the first time the mother-of-four has brushed shoulders with royalty this year, having attended a State Banquet, which honoured the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK, in January. 

Victoria was one of 170 guests at the high-profile soirée, arriving alongside her husband wearing the 'Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry' from her eponymous label. 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House© Getty
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House

One month later, the Beckhams were invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' beloved private residence in The Cotswolds, for an intimate black-tie dinner celebrating sustainability.

The Beckhams were in attendance© Getty Images
The fashion designer in conversation with King Charles

Victoria channelled effortless elegance in a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette. 

With angelic open flutter sleeves, statement ruching along the hips and a fluid, rippling skirt, the former Spice Girl was the image of a modern bride in her ivory ensemble.

