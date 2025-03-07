Harper Beckham puts super-long hair on display to support mum Vicotria Beckham

On Friday evening, the beautiful Harper Beckham wowed the crowds at her former Spice Girl mother's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Showcasing the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Victoria's proud family watched in awe from the front row, of course.

© Getty Images Harper's long hair was on full display

Harper, 13, looked as lovely as ever as she prepared to head out to support Victoria alongside dad David and brothers Romeo and Cruz, along with their respective partners.

Harper was seen leaving on her father's arm, and the teenager wore a stunning brown frock, paired with the same open-toed sandals she wore at her last fashion week. It was her gorgeous blonde hair that took centre stage, however, with her long locks flowing down her side. Her youthful face looked fresh and glowing.

The youngster was spotted arriving in Paris earlier in the day, casually clad in a pair of low-slung, light denim-wash jeans and white trainers. She donned a dark grey logo hoodie and wore her newly lightened, long blonde hair loose.

Harper rules fashion week

Harper last graced fashion week in September 2024, also in Paris.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper at Paris Fashion Week in 2024

Looking radiant as she posed with her family, she donned a pretty pink dress and stunning white sandals. The only Beckham daughter swept her hair down over her shoulder and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

Commenting on Harper's style a few months later in an interview with The Telegraph, the fashion designer discussed how Harper often dons her eponymous label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events. Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

Harper's most famous fashion moment

At the tender age of just three, little Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the Burberry show in 2015, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British label. With her honey-blonde hair flowing and cuddled up nervously on her footballing legend David's knee, it was just beyond cute.

© Getty Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015

Four years later, Harper sat next to the fashion icon once again – and she even twinned with her, too!

© Dave Benett Harper and Anna twinned in 2019

Aged just seven, she showcased her newly-cut French bob which was identical to Anna's trademark hair. Their resemblance didn't go unnoticed by dad David either, who joked about their matching hairstyles on Instagram Stories. "Harper and Anna, who wore it better? Both amazing," he wrote.