Victoria Beckham just brought back the bag Meghan Markle made extremely famous

Victoria Beckham's latest show at Paris Fashion Week was a roaring success as always and we loved seeing what the former Spice Girl has coming up in her new collection.

We saw stunning tailored separates and structured blazers made from luxe materials and rich autumnal hues. One thing we did notice was her distinctive bag collection and it was brimming with some seriously chic pieces of arm candy.

A bag we immediately spotted was a flat, almost box-like creation that was super directional. It nodded to the androgenous trend and appeared rather like a briefcase, but in mini form.

It distinctly reminded us of the bag that Meghan Markle carried in 2018, and she quickly sent the style viral.

One of Meghan's most memorable outfits she sported as a working royal was on Christmas Day in 2018 when Prince Harry's wife attended church, wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham.

Meghan carried the 'Powder Box Bag' which caused a stir at the time as like VB's new accessory, it was so unique in its design.

The structured number was made in a curved shape and was inspired by a vanity powder box; so much so, it even had a mirror in the lid! Trimmed with leather, it had a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle.

The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, and you couldn't get one for love or money, especially with the £1,500 price tag. It became so famous that it even went on display at the V&A museum a few years later.

It was a big surprise for Victoria that Meghan wore the look. Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan not long after, the mother-of-four said: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

A few months later in 2019, Meghan visited Smart Works, one of her then patronages, in a gorgeous outfit that consisted of a black dress by Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. The royal wore her trademark raven hair tied back in a sleek bun and proceeded to carry the Victoria Beckham 'Black Mini Vanity Bag'.

