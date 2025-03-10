Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just brought back the bag Meghan Markle made extremely famous
Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle wearing similar white outfits© Getty

Meghan Markle loves clothes by Victoria Beckham

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham's latest show at Paris Fashion Week was a roaring success as always and we loved seeing what the former Spice Girl has coming up in her new collection.

We saw stunning tailored separates and structured blazers made from luxe materials and rich autumnal hues. One thing we did notice was her distinctive bag collection and it was brimming with some seriously chic pieces of arm candy.

Victoria Beckham walking on the catwalk in all black© Instagram
Victoria's show was the talk of Paris fashion week

A bag we immediately spotted was a flat, almost box-like creation that was super directional. It nodded to the androgenous trend and appeared rather like a briefcase, but in mini form.

A model, bag detail, walks the runway during the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images
Victoria's label showcased a bag that we couldn't stop thinking about

It distinctly reminded us of the bag that Meghan Markle carried in 2018, and she quickly sent the style viral.

One of Meghan's most memorable outfits she sported as a working royal was on Christmas Day in 2018 when Prince Harry's wife attended church, wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham.

Meghan Markle wore head to toe VB at Sandrigham on Christmas Day
Meghan carried Victoria's box clutch in 2018

Meghan carried the 'Powder Box Bag' which caused a stir at the time as like VB's new accessory, it was so unique in its design.

meghan markle victoria beckham bag© Photo: Getty Images
Meghan made the bag go viral

 The structured number was made in a curved shape and was inspired by a vanity powder box; so much so, it even had a mirror in the lid! Trimmed with leather, it had a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle. 

The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, and you couldn't get one for love or money, especially with the £1,500 price tag. It became so famous that it even went on display at the V&A museum a few years later.

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the christening of Zara and Mike Tindall's 2nd child Lena at St Nicholas Church in Gloucestershire.© Alamy
Meghan also carried another VB bag at the christening of Zara and Mike Tindall's second child Lena

It was a big surprise for Victoria that Meghan wore the look. Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan not long after, the mother-of-four said: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

powder box bag victoria beckham meghan markle
Victoria's 'Powder Box' bag became a collector's piece

A few months later in 2019, Meghan visited Smart Works, one of her then patronages, in a gorgeous outfit that consisted of a black dress by Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. The royal wore her trademark raven hair tied back in a sleek bun and proceeded to carry the Victoria Beckham 'Black Mini Vanity Bag'.

What a collection!

