Harper Beckham’s new dress looks JUST like mum Victoria’s viral pregnancy outfit

All eyes were on Harper Beckham at the weekend! The only daughter of David and Victoria lit up the front row at Paris Fashion Week alongside her brood of protective brothers.

The 13-year-old took her seat next to her legendary former footballer father and brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham with their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

© GC Images Harper looked amazing in her brown Victoria Beckham dress

Blonde Harper wore her hair in a princess-like style, tumbling down her back. Smooth and sleek, it looked wonderful. We adored her choice of outfit too - the teenager rocked her go-to piece, the silk slip dress. It was designed by VB, but this time, it was made from autumnal hues of chocolate brown.

© Instagram Harper sat front row with her dad and Anna Wintour

She added a chic 'Dorian' clutch bag, also by Victoria's label, and high heels.

© Getty Harper wore a gorgeous butterfly pendant

Harper added a simple but very expensive new necklace into the mix too - a £3k 'Mini Butterfly Pendant' by exclusive jewellery brand Graff. It was made from 18-carat yellow gold, and a teeny diamond nestled into the base.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham gives tutorial on her luxury beauty routine

Harper's dress really reminded us of a frock that her mother wore when she was pregnant, back in 1998. At an event in London, the fashion mogul was very much in her Spice Girl era and wore a typically 90s, Posh Spice style frock to a restaurant opening.

VB was pregnant with Brooklyn at the time and sported a rich, hazelnut-toned dress that hugged her baby bump, something most women didn't do back then as it was all about concealing your stomach at that time. This look evoked a major reaction and was a pivotal moment for pregnancy dressing.

© PA Images via Getty Images, Getty Victoria in 1998, pregnant with Brooklyn, wearing a brown dress

We think this style may have inspired Harper - after all, that classic look is still favourable now, proving her mother really does have timeless fashion credentials.

Harper's style

Victoria told The Telegraph last year that Harper's penchant for silk dresses has won her approval. She quipped: "They suit her and they're appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Instagram Harper loves wearing slip dresses - and VB approves!

Harper is super lucky that her mother, one of the most famous style icons on the planet, has a pretty extensive wardrobe. She has a vat of garments to choose from if she ever wanted to raid her wardrobe. Victoria revealed: "I'm not too precious about people borrowing my clothes. Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet'."