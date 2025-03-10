Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham’s new dress looks JUST like mum Victoria’s viral pregnancy outfit
Harper Beckham and her mum Victoria Beckham© Getty

 David Beckham's daughter has got tips from her famous mum...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
1 hour ago
All eyes were on Harper Beckham at the weekend! The only daughter of David and Victoria lit up the front row at Paris Fashion Week alongside her brood of protective brothers.

The 13-year-old took her seat next to her legendary former footballer father and brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham with their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Harper looked amazing in her brown Victoria Beckham dress

Blonde Harper wore her hair in a princess-like style, tumbling down her back. Smooth and sleek, it looked wonderful. We adored her choice of outfit too - the teenager rocked her go-to piece, the silk slip dress. It was designed by VB, but this time, it was made from autumnal hues of chocolate brown. 

Harper Beckham sitting front row at fashion week with her dad and Anna Wintour© Instagram
Harper sat front row with her dad and Anna Wintour

She added a chic 'Dorian' clutch bag, also by Victoria's label, and high heels. 

split screen collage of harper beckham and a butterfly necklace© Getty
Harper wore a gorgeous butterfly pendant

Harper added a simple but very expensive new necklace into the mix too - a £3k 'Mini Butterfly Pendant' by exclusive jewellery brand Graff. It was made from 18-carat yellow gold, and a teeny diamond nestled into the base.

Harper's dress really reminded us of a frock that her mother wore when she was pregnant, back in 1998. At an event in London, the fashion mogul was very much in her Spice Girl era and wore a typically 90s, Posh Spice style frock to a restaurant opening.  

VB was pregnant with Brooklyn at the time and sported a rich, hazelnut-toned dress that hugged her baby bump, something most women didn't do back then as it was all about concealing your stomach at that time. This look evoked a major reaction and was a pivotal moment for pregnancy dressing.

Victoria Beckham pregnant with Brooklyn wearing a brown dress in 1998© PA Images via Getty Images, Getty
Victoria in 1998, pregnant with Brooklyn, wearing a brown dress

We think this style may have inspired Harper - after all, that classic look is still favourable now, proving her mother really does have timeless fashion credentials.

Harper's style

Victoria told The Telegraph last year that Harper's penchant for silk dresses has won her approval. She quipped: "They suit her and they're appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

Victoria and Harper© Instagram
Harper loves wearing slip dresses - and VB approves!

Harper is super lucky that her mother, one of the most famous style icons on the planet, has a pretty extensive wardrobe. She has a vat of garments to choose from if she ever wanted to raid her wardrobe.  Victoria revealed: "I'm not too precious about people borrowing my clothes. Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet'."

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Read More