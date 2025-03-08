Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham wraps up in bizarre trench as she leaves Paris
Victoria Beckham is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. © GC Images

David and Harper Beckham accompanied VB as they left their Parisien bolthole

Melanie Macleod
Beauty & Lifestyle Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Friday night was a special evening for Victoria Beckham as it marked her Paris Fashion Week show.

At the end of the event, the designer took to the catwalk herself in an understated yet chic ensemble, comprising of a black roll-neck jumper and matching black trousers, allowing the clothes in her show to speak for themselves.

Victoria Beckham walking on the catwalk in all black© Instagram
Saturday morning was a different story, however, as Victoria donned a statement coat as she and her family departed their hotel in the French capital.

Victoria Beckham leaving her hotel during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 © Getty

Joined by husband David and her children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, VB wrapped up in a cream trench coat with a dramatic collar that concealed her face.

The 50-year-old added her trademark dark sunglasses on top, meaning her beautiful face was barely visible – perhaps her famous love of a glass of wine left her feeling a little worse for wear this morning?

Victoria Beckham wrapped up warm in her trench coat© Getty

While her coat might seem odd, it transpires it's a design from her latest collection, with several iterations of the outerwear worn by models last night as they made their way down the catwalk.

A model walks the runway during the Victoria Beckham Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

With high fashion brands such as Victoria's often influencing high-street fashion, perhaps we'll all be wearing face-concealing coats next season.

While Victoria looked fashion forward for her departure from Paris, her three children opted for far more laidback looks.

David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel following Paris Fashion Week © Getty
Famed for her baggy jeans and hoodies, Harper opted to wear an oversized grey hoodie with light grey jeans and a casual coat, while her brother Cruz emerged from the hotel wearing cargo trousers and a soft-looking navy blue jumper. He carried a Bruce Springsteen record under one arm and held the hand of his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel leaving their Paris hotel© Getty
Romeo Beckham took the casual vibe one step further, wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga athleisure wear comprising a football top and ultra-baggy jeans on top of clog Birkenstocks.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull leaving their hotel in Paris wearing casual clothes© Getty
Victoria's husband, David, was the only one who matched the Beckham matriarch in the style stakes, donning pristine white plimsolls, loose-fitting navy wool trousers and a matching tailored coat.

Clearly proud of his wife, David took to Instagram to share his delight at how her Fashion Week show had gone.

Victoria Beckham in a black collared coat© Getty
Victoria Beckham wearing the same design of jacket earlier in March

"The BOSS," he wrote alongside a photo of Victoria. "We are so proud of you... Your passion and drive astound us every season and we will forever support you in your dreams... We love you."

He added a series of photos of himself with the kids, with all three of them dressed up to the nines for the occasion – not a hoodie or football shirt in sight!

