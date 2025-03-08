Victoria Beckham wraps up in bizarre trench as she leaves Paris

Friday night was a special evening for Victoria Beckham as it marked her Paris Fashion Week show.

At the end of the event, the designer took to the catwalk herself in an understated yet chic ensemble, comprising of a black roll-neck jumper and matching black trousers, allowing the clothes in her show to speak for themselves.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham took to the catwalk in all black

Saturday morning was a different story, however, as Victoria donned a statement coat as she and her family departed their hotel in the French capital.

© Getty Joined by husband David and her children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, VB wrapped up in a cream trench coat with a dramatic collar that concealed her face.



© Getty The 50-year-old added her trademark dark sunglasses on top, meaning her beautiful face was barely visible – perhaps her famous love of a glass of wine left her feeling a little worse for wear this morning?



© Getty While her coat might seem odd, it transpires it's a design from her latest collection, with several iterations of the outerwear worn by models last night as they made their way down the catwalk.



© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images With high fashion brands such as Victoria's often influencing high-street fashion, perhaps we'll all be wearing face-concealing coats next season.



While Victoria looked fashion forward for her departure from Paris, her three children opted for far more laidback looks.

© Getty David Beckham and Harper Beckham departed the hotel together

Famed for her baggy jeans and hoodies, Harper opted to wear an oversized grey hoodie with light grey jeans and a casual coat, while her brother Cruz emerged from the hotel wearing cargo trousers and a soft-looking navy blue jumper. He carried a Bruce Springsteen record under one arm and held the hand of his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

© Getty Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel cut casual figures leaving Paris

Romeo Beckham took the casual vibe one step further, wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga athleisure wear comprising a football top and ultra-baggy jeans on top of clog Birkenstocks.

© Getty Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull wore casual clothes

Victoria's husband, David, was the only one who matched the Beckham matriarch in the style stakes, donning pristine white plimsolls, loose-fitting navy wool trousers and a matching tailored coat.

Clearly proud of his wife, David took to Instagram to share his delight at how her Fashion Week show had gone.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wearing the same design of jacket earlier in March

"The BOSS," he wrote alongside a photo of Victoria. "We are so proud of you... Your passion and drive astound us every season and we will forever support you in your dreams... We love you."

He added a series of photos of himself with the kids, with all three of them dressed up to the nines for the occasion – not a hoodie or football shirt in sight!