JoJo Siwa looks completely unrecognizable in major transformation at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, unveiling a bold new look that left fans doing a double take.

The dancer, singer, and reality star, known for her fearless approach to fashion, turned heads as she arrived at the Dolby Theater, where the star-studded event was hosted by LL Cool J.

Always one to make a statement, JoJo didn’t hold back on the red carpet. This year, she embraced a futuristic, high-fashion aesthetic, donning light blue, baggy jeans covered in silver embellishments that caught the light with every step.

She paired them with a matching oversized denim jacket, adding a playful, rebellious edge to the ensemble.

Underneath, she opted for a pastel pink Versace bralette and matching bottoms, which peeked through the waistband of her jeans for a hint of daring contrast. Completing the look, she stepped into white sneakers with dazzling details and a soft peach trim, blending comfort with her signature sparkle.

Her transformation didn’t stop at her outfit. JoJo, who has long been known for her signature blonde locks, debuted a rich brunette shade with her hair cascading straight past her shoulders.

Adding an extra touch of drama, she incorporated shimmering pink horns into her look, framing her head with sleek, sculpted locks arranged around a circular headpiece. The intricate styling, adorned with additional crystals, made for a striking statement, ensuring all eyes were on her as she posed for photos.

Her makeup was equally mesmerizing. Crystals in various shades of pink and silver were carefully placed around her eyes and forehead, elevating her glam to a level of artistic expression. A sweep of pink blush gave her complexion a radiant glow, while her glossy, rosy lip color tied everything together with a soft yet striking finish.

JoJo has never been one to shy away from pushing the boundaries of style, and she has openly spoken about her love for unconventional fashion. Reflecting on her ever-evolving aesthetic, she once told People, "I think for me, when I'm finding a style, it's 'How can I be so messed up, so weird, so whack?' That, for me, is something that I have a lot of fun with."

She also expressed her belief that makeup has the power to elevate any look, making it truly unforgettable. "That truly has the potential to make or break a look, whether you're afraid to go to that next level or not."

Embracing the unexpected has become part of JoJo’s brand, and she takes pleasure in keeping people guessing. "I want people to question, 'Why is she wearing that? What is she doing? What is she wearing now?' It’s a fun game for me to play," she shared. "I’m always down to try anything. Think of the weirdest, craziest thing, or something you're too afraid to ever wear, and that’s what I want to do."

This is not the first time JoJo has used the iHeartRadio Music Awards as a platform to showcase her evolving style. Last year, she made headlines with a semi-sheer black unitard featuring dramatic bat wing details on the arms and gothic-inspired makeup.

While her transformation from her signature child-friendly image sparked mixed reactions from fans, she received the ultimate stamp of approval from KISS legend Gene Simmons, who praised her bold look.

This year, JoJo was joined at the event by her Australian girlfriend Kath Ebbs, with whom she shared sweet moments on the red carpet. The couple, first linked last year, confirmed their romance in January by making things Instagram official with a heartfelt post. A month later, they made their red carpet debut together at the Hadestown premiere in Sydney, marking another milestone in their relationship.

Beyond her daring fashion choices, JoJo has been making waves in the music industry. Last year, she released her EP Guilty Pleasure, which featured the dance track Karma.

The song made an impressive debut, reaching number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. She followed up with singles Iced Coffee and Guilty Pleasure, cementing her presence as a rising force in the pop scene. Most recently, she dropped the highly anticipated music video for Choose Ur Fighter, further showcasing her artistic evolution.

JoJo has also been candid about navigating public scrutiny. In an interview with Interview Magazine, she shared her approach to dealing with criticism. "I don't believe in fighting fire with fire, but I do believe you have a choice every day. You can either let it fuel your fire or you can let it crumble you. And some days, I just need to crumble. I go to my people and I'm like, 'Look, I'm upset right now. Give me a distraction.' And they will."

Despite the challenges that come with fame, JoJo has embraced her role as a trailblazer. "I think I've accepted that if I’m the punching bag of the world, that means that somebody else isn’t. I know that I was built to be strong enough to handle this. My mom is a very strong person, and I think she passed that gene down to me. I was built to handle it."