Kelly Ripa outdoes herself as she eclipses Oscars appearance with stunning new look
Kelly Ripa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The LIVE With Kelly & Mark host highlighted her ultra-toned arms

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The grind doesn't stop for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

Just hours after spending their night backstage at the Oscars, covering the red carpet and speaking with winners such as Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldaña, the LIVE With Kelly & Mark hosts were back at it bright and early.

This time, they were broadcasting their show from the very Dolby Theatre the Oscars were held at just a few hours before, and the All My Children alum was clad in yet another stunning gown for her 6am call time.

For the Oscars themselves, Kelly wore a deep peach hued toga-like dress with a fitted bodice and flowing pleats, plus she had her signature blonde hair styled into a crimped ponytail.

Then for LIVE's after Oscars show, she basically outshined herself, wearing a dazzling midnight blue strapless gown that highlighted her ultra-toned arms.

During the program, Kelly and Mark featured conversations with comedian Nikki Glazer, who hosted the Golden Globes, Oscars host Conan O'Brien, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, as well as the cast and crew of Anora, which had sweeping wins.

Kelly Ripa in an orange dress and Mark Consuelos in a tuxedo pose on the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2025© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kelly and Mark both looked fabulous on the red carpet

And though Kelly and her fashion were definitely one of the highlights, in Conan's eyes, Mark was just as deserving of compliments.

During their conversation, the comedian couldn't help but gush: "You are distractingly handsome, [Kelly] you're very beautiful but I don't get much time in person with you [Mark]."

Photo of Kelly Ripa on LIVE With Kelly & Mark during their After Oscars coverage© LIVE With Kelly & Mark
Kelly later hd another look for LIVE's coverage the following day

"We're very close," Mark then noted, as Conan further joked: "I sense a chemistry here."

Photo of Kelly Ripa on LIVE With Kelly & Mark during their After Oscars coverage© LIVE With Kelly & Mark
The strapless gown highlighted her toned arms

He also shared that he "never" misses an episode of LIVE, which Kelly was quick to call out as "bull [expletive]," but Conan maintained: "I can tell that so much thought goes into the timing of every single thing, and that's the people that you have around you."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos react on an installment of "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" on February 24, 2025© ABC
The couple typically host LIVE from New York City

"The fact that you just said that lets us know that you have never seen a single episode!" Kelly then remarked.

The Oscars, which marked the end of awards season, are still available to stream on Hulu. Other big winners of the night were Kieran Culkin, Zoe for Emilia Pérez, and Mikey Madison.

