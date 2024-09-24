JoJo Siwa's crystal-encrusted abs corset has made her a global meme

If I’m being honest, JoJo Siwa being at the forefront of my mind more than once this year was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are… Again.

For those of you whose weekly screen time notification seems to say "increased" rather than "decreased" more often than not, then you’ll likely already know which image and outfit I’m referring to when I say, JoJo Siwa has once again become a meme.

If you’re not so clued up on the social media sphere drama, then let me be your unqualified teacher on the subject.

Yesterday the 21-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star revealed that she is the face of LADYGUNN Magazine’s September cover. Though not unusual for a celebrity to feature on a magazine cover, it’s JoJo’s crystal-encrusted ensemble that has caused the conversation in question.

Posing in a bedazzled chest plate designed to look like a muscular male physique and a matching jock-stap created to look like you know what, JoJo commanded the camera, showing off her biceps Greek God style.

The crystal creation was created by New York City-based designer Kyle Farmery, who also goes by the name “The King of Bling.”

Just like any Instagram post, the social media realm had a lot to say about Jojo and her ensemble. One comment, which now has over 12 thousand likes: “No hate, I’m honestly just confused.”

This year JoJo Siwa has made it abundantly clear that she's done living under the child star spotlight, pivoting her early dancing and Nickelodeon career into being a pop artist. Earlier this year in April, JoJo released their song Karma, which much like the recent cover shoot, gathered a lot of talk online as the music video (which now has 49m views on YouTube) featured the singer in a variety of embellished catsuits choreographically dancing on a moon-lit beach.

Not long after Karma dropped, she posted a video of herself dancing in an orange high-vis vest on TikTok to her song Guilty, which was also soon made into a global meme.

Whether or not you like JoJo’s recent ensemble, she would undeniably take the over-the-top multi-coloured diamond-encrusted crown for the most widely-discussed outfits. Hands down.