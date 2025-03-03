5 Best dressed stars in March 2025

It's official! March is upon us and so springtime is almost here, signalling the return of plenty of pastels and florals galore.

February was an impeccably well-dressed month courtesy of some of music and film's brightest stars.

London Fashion Week gave the style set ample opportunity to pull out their most cutting edge looks while Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs also allowing for the likes of Ariana Grande to Demi Moore to embrace the razzle dazzle of the red carpet.

WATCH: The Best Dressed Stars On The Oscars Red Carpet 2025

March is starting off strong with not only the BRIT Awards, but the Oscars where glittering gowns and sleek updos took centre stage.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of March…

1/ 6 © WireImage Demi Moore The Substance star Demi Moore styled up a storm at the Oscars in a silver bejwelled corset gown with accentuated hips and a V-shaped front.



2/ 6 © Getty Kim Kardashian Reality TV star Kim Kardashian looked an unexpected bridal beauty at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a dramatic white gown with a slicked updo.



3/ 6 © Getty Cynthia Erivo Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo looked ethereal at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a sheer tulle gown featuring black bows to match her stilettos.

4/ 6 © Getty Elizabeth Hurley Actress Elizabeth Hurley attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd annual Oscars viewing party in a beautiful blush gown with a thigh-split skirt styled with platformed sparkly heels.



5/ 6 © Getty Lily James Cinderella actress Lily James was seen arriving at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week wearing a chic leather trench coat in a chocolate brown hue styled with statement printed pants and metallic heels.