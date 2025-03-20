Carrie Underwood looks sensational as she makes rare red carpet appearance with husband Mike Fisher

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 100th anniversary in spectacular fashion, and country music’s brightest stars turned out for the milestone event.

Hosted by Blake Shelton, the special evening saw unforgettable performances from icons like Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, and Lainey Wilson, but it was Carrie Underwood who truly stole the show—both on and off the stage.

Before the music started, all eyes were on the red carpet as country royalty arrived in their finest attire.

Carrie, ever the epitome of elegance, made a dazzling entrance in a breathtaking black and gold gown that shimmered under the lights.

The dramatic one-shoulder design featured intricate beaded embellishments and a flowing train that cascaded behind her with every step. The sheer panels and delicate gold embroidery added a touch of opulence, making it one of her most striking red carpet looks to date.

To complement her show-stopping ensemble, Carrie wore statement black earrings that framed her face, with her sleek blonde hair styled in a sophisticated center part.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood stuns on the red carpet

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with a glowing complexion, soft pink lips, and her signature bold lashes. She accessorized with black gemstone rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look. Standing beside her, husband Mike Fisher looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie, making for a picture-perfect couple.

Carrie and Mike’s red carpet appearance was a rare treat for fans, as the couple tends to keep their public outings to a minimum.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike made a rare red carpet appearance

Married for nearly 15 years, the pair prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with Mike often holding down the fort at home while Carrie takes center stage. Their last red carpet appearance was back in 2022 at the CMA Awards, making their Opry date night all the more special.

Inside the venue, the energy was electric as the show kicked off, with Carrie taking to the stage for one of the most moving performances of the night. Paying tribute to her longtime friend and country music legend Randy Travis, she delivered a heartfelt medley of his classics, including "Three Wooden Crosses”"and "Forever and Ever, Amen."

© Getty Images Carrie at the Opry 100

The moment became even more emotional when Carrie made her way into the audience to join Randy, who has been battling aphasia since suffering a stroke in 2013. As she knelt beside him, he softly sang the final "Amen," prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Carrie has always been vocal about the impact Randy has had on her career. Reflecting on their history, she shared" "From the first time I heard him sing—his traditional country voice and those songs—I knew my sister wasn’t getting those tapes back. The first time I met him, I cried. I never could’ve imagined that I’d be recording songs with him or that Randy would become my good friend."

© Getty Images Carrie looked flawless

The night was filled with tributes, collaborations, and unforgettable performances, but Carrie’s heartfelt moment with Randy was one of the most talked-about highlights. As always, she proved why she remains one of country music’s most beloved voices—graceful, powerful, and deeply connected to the roots of the genre.

For those who missed Opry 100: A Live Celebration, the special event is available to stream on Peacock, allowing fans to relive all the magical moments from this historic night.