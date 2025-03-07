Carrie Underwood's 'easy' $12 face cream is a real game changer

Carrie Underwood is back in the spotlight, having returned to American Idol as a judge after finding fame on the singing competition two decades ago. And despite her hectic schedule, the Grammy winner has the most gorgeous glowing skin, and it’s all down her beauty routine.



The low maintenance star once described her routine as “lazy”, but thanks to her holy grail products, you’d never know.

"I'm terrible at regimens and stuff like that," she told Today. "Every once in a while, like once a year I maybe get to go get a facial or consult somebody and I'm like, 'What is the least amount of things that I can do?' But I also can't carry a bunch of junk around with me, there's just no room for it in my bag."

© Mike Coppola The new American Idol judge keeps her beauty routine simple with drugstore and luxury buys

Carrie went on to reveal she uses Weleda Skin Food, $11.52 (SAVE 8%) / £10.99 - a moisturizing cream also loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham. "It's not even expensive, but it's easy, you can kind of find it anywhere and it does a good job."

With over 23,000 five-star ratings, we’re immediately adding to basket, especially because there are already fans of the cream on the HELLO! Shopping team. “It’s so rich and has a really fresh citrusy scent," says Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. "I use it and the Light formula literally from head to toe, from my face to my feet."

"I've been using Weleda Skin Food for years," says Commerce Partnership Editor Carla Challis. "In fact it's a staple in my household - my boyfriend loves it too."

If you're wondering what else Carrie uses to stay so fresh-faced, she has also confirmed she loves pricer products, too. "So I love oils," she said. "I feel like oils are something that's easy." She admits she’s obsessed with Sunday Riley products and she’s not alone. For example, the viral brand's CEO Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $40 / £28.90 (SAVE 15%) has been a favorite in the beauty industry for years thanks to its impressive hydrating and brightening results.

© Getty Images Carrie returned to the Idol spotlight two decades afer finding fame on the show

Packed full of nutrients, it’s a multipurpose product that soothes your skin, locks in moisture, adds radiance and even protects your complexion from the outside elements. To use it, simply massage two-three drops into your skin in the morning before your moisturizer and SPF.

Retailing from $40 to $80, it’s definitely an investment, but a little goes a long way.

The reviews really speak for themselves, with one customer writing: “This is a must-have oil for my sensitive skin. I’ve repurchased so many times and notice a difference every morning after using.” While another said: “I know the smell is strong and can be off-putting but this oil is 1000% worth it. Leaves skin glowing and only a tiny bit is needed, amazing.”