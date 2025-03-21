Scrubs star Eliza Coupe is unrecognizable in latest red carpet appearance

Eliza Coupe made a dazzling return to the spotlight, looking almost unrecognizable as she stepped onto the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s The Residence in Hollywood.

The Scrubs star, who won hearts as the sharp-tongued and brutally honest Dr. Denise Mahoney, turned heads in a glamorous metallic gold dress that shimmered under the bright lights of The Egyptian Theater.

It has been nearly 15 years since the medical sitcom went off the air, and Eliza has transformed her style in a way that has fans doing a double take.

The actress exuded effortless sophistication in the plunging gown, which she paired with knee-high black suede boots. She draped a luxurious black mink coat over her shoulders, giving a nod to classic Hollywood glamour while allowing the dress to remain the focal point.

Her signature blonde locks were styled sleek and straight, with a trendy fringe framing her face just above her eyes. A sultry smokey eye and soft nude lips completed her look, adding to the dramatic impact of her appearance.

© WireImage Eliza Coupe attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Residence"

Eliza first rose to fame in the final seasons of Scrubs, where she played Denise Mahoney, an intern-turned-resident at Sacred Heart Hospital. Known for her razor-sharp wit and zero-filter approach, Denise quickly became a fan favorite.

Though Scrubs ended in 2010, Eliza continued to make her mark in television, most notably starring as the fiercely competitive and hilariously Type-A Jane Kerkovich-Williams in ABC’s Happy Endings.

© Disney General Entertainment Con "Scrubs" stars Eliza Coupe as Denise

The role solidified her reputation as a comedy powerhouse, and Jane’s over-the-top antics, along with her wild college past, made for some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Since then, Eliza has expanded her career in exciting new directions. Her latest project, The Residence, is a mystery drama from Paul William Davies, offering a behind-the-scenes look at life inside the White House staff residence.

© Getty Images Eliza loks so different!

She plays Margery Bay Bix in a star-studded cast led by Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba, alongside Barrett Foa, Edwina Findley, and Julieth Restrepo. The highly anticipated series delves into the intricate relationships between the First Family and the staff who serve them, adding a fresh twist to the political drama genre.

© WireImage Eliza starred in Scrubs 15 years ago

But Eliza’s personal journey has been just as transformative as her career. In recent years, she has embraced a more spiritual path, often sharing reflections from her time in Joshua Tree, California. Her upcoming book, Coyote Woman and the Odyssey of Soul Contracts, delves into personal growth, healing, and self-discovery. In an Instagram post teasing its release, she wrote, "My book… coming soooooooon!!"—a hint that fans won’t have to wait much longer for a deep dive into her philosophies on life, love, and the universe.

Beyond her acting and writing, Eliza has been candid about her health and wellness journey. After struggling with food intolerances for years, she made the decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle and completely cut out sugar.

In a 2017 interview, she revealed, "I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body." Her commitment to wellness extends beyond diet, as she recently opened up about turning to ayahuasca to cleanse herself of toxic energy following her divorce from superfood advocate Darin Olien. The couple married in 2014, but their relationship ended in 2018.