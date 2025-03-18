This floaty kaftan looks like it's straight from Belinda's The White Lotus wardrobe

I’ve only been to Thailand once - and not only would I go back again in an instant but I would also probably buy a whole new wardrobe of beautiful kimonos, floaty dresses and kaftans for the visit.

And that’s why I love all the great looks on the Thailand-set hit The White Lotus (we've even tracked down where to shop some of the exact outfits), especially the floaty resort styles worn by Belinda Lindsey, as played by Natasha Rothwell.

Accessorizing with her with her Oliver Peoples shades, £223 / $440, Belinda wears fabulous kaftans, kimonos and dresses on the show.

© Fabio Lovino/HBO Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell, wears a look by Johnny Was during season three

There are really affordable looks out there if you're inspired, like this Cupshe kaftan-style cover up. It gives you The White Lotus vibes without a luxury pricetag. Plus, it's available in turquoise and peach if you want something brighter.

And for the full effect of a floor length, floaty floral kaftan like Belinda's, this number from Nordstrom Rack is a bargain.

SAACHI Floral Print Cover-Up Kaftan © Saachi $99.97 (SAVE 50%) at Nordstrom Rack



On the show, Natasha wears looks by the likes of Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was, and while many of the outfits seen on the show are sold out, there are some Belinda-inspired styles on sale!

Johnny Was 'Viviette' midi dress © Johnny Was $136 (WAS $455) at Johnny Was

My pick is the pretty Johnny Was silk blend 'Viviette' midi dress, which is currently 70% off. The contrasting pattern just oozes vacation luxury, and the rounded neckline, puffed sleeves and tie waist are so chic, perfect for day to night.

© Fabio Lovino/HBO

H&M’s recent The White Lotus collab (available in the US and the UK) flew off the shelves, both virtual and real-life, and there are a few pieces still available. But there are some main collection looks - like this chic floral drawstring detail dress, $34.99 / £27.99 - that I would definitely pack for my next trip.

Amazon also has a best-selling tropical print beach kaftan, £25.99 / $29.99 that's so afforable, but for more of an investment piece, let's throw it back to bold luxury looks by Camilla, famously worn by Jennifer Coolidge in season one.

One of the designer’s beautiful kaftans can cost upwards of $1,700, but I spotted a Belinda-worthy 100% silk look by Camilla at The Outnet for £210 / $225 - that's 70% off. It really is a relatively bargain price for a five-star resort-worthy piece that you’ll keep forever.

So are you ready to pack your The White Lotus-inspired looks for your next vacation?