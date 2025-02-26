See All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton's incredible style transformation

We know and love her as the strong and savvy Helen Herriot on All Creatures Great and Small, who often dons overalls and cosy knitwear as she helps her husband with his veterinary clinic.

Yet in real life, Rachel Shenton has undergone an incredible style transformation that speaks to her increasing confidence and willingness to dip her toe in different trends.

From the Yorkshire Dales to the Oscars red carpet, join HELLO! as we explore Rachel's journey through fashion.

Classic neutrals

Rachel donned this classic nude dress for the National Television Awards in 2011 and showcased her lithe figure in the form-fitting, knee-length outfit.

The neutral colour palette was a major trend in the early 2010s, as were her platform peep-toe heels and monochromatic styling.

Her brunette side-swept curls harken back to fashion icons like Kate Middleton, and encapsulate the elegant and polished aesthetic of the time.

Bold and beautiful

Rachel opted for a bright and bold look for the TRIC Awards in 2013, sporting a sleeveless black top with black and white plaid trousers which were bang on trend for the time.

She added black pointed heels and a bright orange clutch for a pop of colour, in line with the colour-blocking trend that took over the 2010s.

The actress opted for a bright pink lip, thick-rimmed glasses and a simple yet sleek hairstyle that proved she was a trendsetter from the start.

Little black dress

The Oscar-winner nailed her take on the little black dress in 2015 with a form-fitting midi look featuring an asymmetrical cutout detail at the neckline, adding a stylish edge to the outfit.

She wore her voluminous waves down to her waist to add a touch of old-school glamour, and her bright red lip was a chic styling choice.

At the time, Rachel was making career waves with her role in Switched at Birth.

Old Hollywood glamour

2018 was an incredible year for Rachel, who won the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film for The Silent Child, which she wrote and starred in. The film tells the story of a deaf girl who struggles to communicate before meeting a social worker.

For her red carpet look, she wore a form-fitting black dress that showcased her lithe figure; the gown featured spaghetti straps and a slight train to add elegance.

She swept her hair to the side in a classic style and wore neutral makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Boho dreams

The All Creatures Great and Small star sported a stunning bohemian-style maxi dress for the show's photocall in 2022, looking relaxed and at ease in the floral outfit.

The dress featured a fitted bodice and short cap sleeves with a flowing skirt that fell to the floor. She added a brown wide-brimmed hat for the occasion and wore several bracelets on her wrist.

She kept her makeup neutral, with the star of the show being her voluminous locks again.

Winning in vintage

Rachel's style transformation was complete at The Strangers: Chapter 1 premiere in Los Angeles in 2024, where she donned a figure-hugging pink midi dress with a delicate black lace overlay that made her look like a vintage dream.

The sweetheart neckline paired perfectly with the structured sleeves and corset-style bodice.

She added black open-toe platform heels and wore delicate silver jewelry with a chic pink lip. Her gravity-defying hair was the pièce de résistance of her look.