Simone Ashley's necklace she wears in her cute rom-com Picture This - ALL the details

Over the weekend I watched Simone Ashley's new romantic-comedy Picture This on Amazon Prime and now have a real girl crush on the Bridgerton babe. Not that I didn't before, btw, but this movie solidified it.

The cute rom-com focuses on struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) who receives a prediction: that true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on.

With her sister's wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.

Is it predictable? Yes, but is it a joy to watch? Definitely. I loved seeing Simone Ashley in her leading lady era. Getting the role of Pia was a bucket list moment for Simone. Known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, the British actress recalls fangirling over classic British rom-coms like Bridget Jones and Notting Hill. She said: "When I was growing up, I always wanted to be part of a rom-com - to see a girl that looks like me in those kinds of movies and in those stories."

© Prime Simone Ashley plays Pia in Picture This and her coin necklace makes a recurring appearance

In Ashley's words, Pia is a complex character. "She’s chaotic, she’s flawed. There's so much on her plate in her life. It’s that transition in life from when you were in your 20s to then suddenly, you're in your 30s, and society makes us think, ‘My God, this is such a big deal and there's all this pressure,’ and I think she’s going through that."

In one scene, Pia wakes up late and has to get dressed in seconds. She throws on whatever she can find, and happens to leave her flip flops on the pavement while she runs for the bus.

There is one fashion accessory she wears pretty much throughout the entirety of the movie - and that's her coin necklace on a bobble chain. I struggled to find the exact one, but the Missoma x Lucy Williams Beaded Coin Necklace, £120 / $175 is super similar.

GET THE LOOK: Missoma x Lucy Williams Coin Pendant © Missoma £120 AT MISSOMA $175 AT MISSOMA US

Set on a delicate bobble chain, this versatile necklace features an engravable mini beaded coin inspired by ancient Rome.

The consciously-sourced necklace has pretty stellar reviews online, with one happy shopper saying: "Amazing everyone was asking about this piece and liking it, the perfect golden simple piece you will ever own."

Coin pendants are having quite the moment right now. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing one on With Love, Meghan on Netflix. In one scene, Meghan accessorises with her Leo Zodiac Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth - a personal fave. The $995/£950 necklace, which is a nod to her star sign, features a lion embossed on a disc adorned with three starlike diamond accents. It comes complete with an 18" cable chain in 14k yellow gold.

For an affordable lookalike, I love this (more delicate) $140 / £100 version from Astrid & Miyu.

Pop star Taylor Swift has also worn a coin pendant. The 35-year-old's Awe Inspired Rhiannon Necklace is a chain with a disc pendant and created for “lovers of nature and beauty” and represents passion, healing and wisdom.