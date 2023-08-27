Jennifer Lopez dons ab-baring crop top in stunning throwback with twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is giving her other kids, her beloved pups, some extra love this weekend, as Saturday marked International Dog Day.

The star is a doting mom not only to twins Emme and Max, 14, but to several fur babies too, and shared a sweet snapshot of some of them in honor of the special day.

Plus, as she shared a slew of heartfelt pics with her pups, she also gave her impressive physique some well-deserved attention as she posed in an ab-baring top!

Jennifer took to Instagram Saturday to commemorate International Dog Day, sharing photos of her and her kids through the years with some of their pets.

One of them saw her holding up an adorable white chihuahua as she puckered her lips and approached him for a kiss.

In a photo collaged below that one, a throwback taken in a luscious backyard, she is glowing in a long sleeve crop top and jeans, while her twins are playing with two sweet boxer pups and a labrador.

She then shared one last photo collage where her son Max is holding up a cute red poodle mix, and another photo of the fur pup soundly sleeping.

August has been full of celebrations for J.Lo, and not just concerning her dogs, adorable as they may be.

On August 20, the triple-threat performer celebrated the one-year anniversary since she and her husband Ben Affleck walked down the aisle during their charming, intimate Georgia wedding.

The two first tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel in July 2022, followed by a three-day celebration in front of friends and family at Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia one month later.

For their anniversary, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker shared two breathtaking photos on Instagram from their nuptials, where the two appear overjoyed.

In the caption, she wrote: "Dear Ben, Sitting here alone… Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing. How did we end up here… Without a rewind. Oh my This is my life…"

