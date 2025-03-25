Naomi Watts' teen child Kai, 16, looks so grown up as they pose with their mum on the red carpet

Naomi Watts looked every inch the glowing proud mum as she stepped onto the red carpet arm-in-arm with her 16-year-old child Kai at the New York City premiere of her latest film, The Friend.

And while Naomi stunned in a white sculptural gown with ruched detail, it was Kai who captured everyone's attention, showing off their fashion flair and poise that belied their age.

The pair posed together in front of the step-and-repeat wall at the star-studded event, beaming for cameras and turning heads in the process.

Naomi, 55, looked radiant with her signature sleek blonde bob and soft glam makeup, while Kai embraced a bolder fashion moment in a navy blazer scattered with red polka dots, a ruched pink bustier top and a dramatic tiered black satin skirt.

With their icy blonde hair worn long and straight, the teen accessorised with a dainty gold necklace and a chain-handle purse, confidently channelling youthful high fashion.

It was a rare joint public appearance for the actress and her child, and it comes hot on the heels of a major milestone in Kai’s life.

Just weeks ago, the teenager made their runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, walking for none other than Valentino in one of the most talked-about shows of the season.

Naomi, who shares Kai and 17-year-old son Sasha with her former partner Liev Schreiber, took to Instagram to document the special moment.

In a sweet video shared with her 1.8 million followers, the British-born star can be seen curled up in bed watching the livestream of the Valentino show, gasping with joy as Kai strutted down the catwalk.

‘Oh my god,’ she exclaimed repeatedly in the clip, visibly moved and beaming with pride.

Kai’s runway debut saw them stepping out in a high-fashion snakeskin knit mini dress with a feathered neckline, teamed with lace stockings, rose-embellished sandals and a chic beige headband.

The ensemble was finished off with blue-lens Havana sunglasses, giving off serious couture-meets-cool-girl energy. The young model also shared their own behind-the-scenes images to Instagram, including a sweet snap in the makeup chair and another from backstage just moments before the big walk.

‘Omggg my heart is so full,’ Kai captioned the carousel, which was met with an outpouring of support from friends and followers alike. And Naomi was right there in the comments, posting heart emojis and cheering her child on every step of the way.

Despite keeping their family life relatively private, Naomi has always spoken lovingly about her two children and how much motherhood means to her.

She and Liev, who split amicably in 2016 after 11 years together, continue to co-parent Kai and Sasha. Liev, now married to former Miss South Dakota Taylor Neisen, has also been a steady presence in the children’s lives.

Naomi has also found lasting happiness again with actor Billy Crudup. The couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in New York in June 2023, with Naomi confirming the news herself with a glowing selfie showing off her white Oscar de la Renta dress and bouquet.

A year later, the pair celebrated their love again in a romantic ceremony in Mexico, this time joined by close family and friends.