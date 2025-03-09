Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's teen Kai makes catwalk debut at 16 — see famous family's reactions
Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.© Getty Images

The former couple also share a son, Sasha

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The star kids are taking over the runway! Another young member from an A-list family has made their modeling debut, and in this case, it's 16-year-old Kai Schreiber.

The child of exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber is a model with IMG Models and finally made their catwalk debut as part of Paris Fashion Week

Kai walked the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-26 runway for Maison Valentino's show on Sunday, March 9 dressed in a bodycon mini dress.

They wore a python knit short dress featuring a brown and purple feather collar, accessorized with a beige pink headband, acetate sunglasses, white lace stockings and white sandals.

Kai shared some photos from the big moment on social media, captioning them with: "Omggg my heart is so full ilysm," and it's clear their famous parents were bursting with pride.

"Be still my beating heart!!" mom Naomi commented. "Bravo darling ILSM and what a show!!" with dad Liev adding: "Beyond beyond Kai." Top model and fellow A-list progeny Amelia Gray also wrote: "Yessssss," with stepmom Taylor also adding: "GO GIRL!!!!! YOU ARE MY HERO."

Model on the runway at the Valentino Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Kai made their catwalk debut for Maison Valentino

Naomi shared some photos from the big day on her own social media page and wrote: "That's my @maisonvalentino baby! I'm squealing with pride. Ilysm." Liev and Naomi also share son Sasha, 17, who is a budding actor and model.

Kai has become quite the döppelganger of the Mulholland Drive star, even sharing the same penchant for fashion, as the two have been photographed front row at fashion shows several times.

Most recently, Naomi shared a tender tribute to her youngest on their 16th birthday back in December, writing on Instagram alongside a pair of photos: "Darling Kai, Happy sweet sixteen." 

Sasha Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the "Across the River and Into the Trees" New York premiere at Angelika Film Center on August 29, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Naomi and Liev also share their older son, Sasha

"Your sweetness is pure and I'm the luckiest mommy in the world and that world is SO lucky that you are here!! You blow me away with your wild spirit, strength and yes your soft sweetness too. You even let me post a baby picture!! I thank my lucky stars I get to be your mom. I Love you to the moon."

During a previous conversation with Net-A-Porter, Naomi revealed that when it comes to acting, her two kids "got the bug," although was "definitely mixed" when it came to her own thoughts on the matter.

A model walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
The teen walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week

She was also full of praise for her ex, who now has a one-year-old daughter with his wife Taylor, and how they're able to find joy and ease in co-parenting together despite their split and new relationships (Naomi is married to actor Billy Crudup).

"We're doing things very differently," she remarked. "I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that." 

Naomi Watts hand in hand with youngest child Kai Schreiber at Dior pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum © Getty Images
Kai is already a fixture of fashion weeks, thanks to Naomi

Liev and Naomi are still very friendly, most recently getting the opportunity to interact with each other at the Critics Choice Awards, where the former won for his turn in The Perfect Couple (starring opposite his ex's best friend Nicole Kidman) and the latter was nominated for Feud. Both brought their son Sasha as a date.

