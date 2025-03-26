Harper Beckham may be 13, but we could all learn something from her capsule wardrobe

Harper Beckham is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her wardrobe. Many teenagers are very experimental with their choice of clothes, trying to decide what styles they connect with and mixing and matching various pieces before they decide what stylish stance to go with.

But the daughter of Victoria Beckham comes from a fashion-conscious family and, therefore, has great role models when it comes to style.

© GC Images Harper has great dress sense

That being said, it seems that the only Beckham daughter has a clear distinctive outlook on what she likes and we love her for it.

© Instagram Harper Beckham wore a sleek black slip dress to support dad David at his BOSS One launch in February

Her sophisticated wardrobe is brimming with items that grown women would wear. Many would say Harper has a capsule wardrobe. In case you aren't aware, a capsule wardrobe is filled with curated items that can be mixed and matched, many times over. They tend to be timeless pieces.

One of Harper's favourite items she has worn a lot ove the past eighteen months is of course, the slip dress in a maxi length. Always by her mother VB's label, she has worn them in sky blue, white, brown and pink, and they can be worn with a variety of items, from denim jackets to blazers. Harper often even adds one of her knitted jumpers over the top for a more casual look.

© Karwai Tang Harper wearing a pink slip dress in 2023

Victoria told The Telegraph last year that Harper's penchant for silk dresses has won her approval. She quipped: "They suit her and they're appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Getty Harper loves her gold designer jewellery

Harper loves gold jewellery and has some standout pieces she wears with every outfit. She often sports her £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet' from Cartier, and then there are her two necklaces from Van Cleef & Arpels; the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklaces, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.

Harper often wears her white peep-toe mules, from Prada. The muted tone goes with everything and will carry her through the seasons.

Harper often wears her white Prada mules

Harper has worn her baggy jeans, in very on-trend stonewash denim, numerous times.

© Getty Images Harper often wears baggy stonewash jeans

We loved the relaxed fit, and she often teams them with oversized sweatshirts and simple cashmere tops.