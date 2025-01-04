Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista with candy pink handbag alongside dad David

Harper Beckham looked so grown-up on Thursday as she headed to a Miami Heat basketball game with her ex-England football star dad, David.

The 13-year-old cuddled up to her dad, 49, as the pair watched an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat in Miami, Florida where she looked so sweet in a graphic cropped tee and minimal makeup.

The star of the teen's look was her lovely candy pink handbag. The accessory could have been straight from her mother Victoria's wardrobe as the Spice Girl rocked a similar pink 'Birkin' bag in 2007 to the David Beckham Official Presentation press conference at the Home Depot Center in California.

Harper also channelled her mother's noughties look as her straight hair looked blonder than ever. Though fans are used to seeing the fashion designer with tumbling brunette locks these days, she nailed a side-sweeping platinum blonde pixie cut years before Harper was born.

© Getty Victoria Beckham carried a pink Hermes bag in 2007

"Fun night at the Heat last night, I'm not sure if Harper was more excited to see Jimmy @jimmybutler or Central Cee @centralcee thanks for the pictures, but we had so much fun as always. Love ya #HarperSeven," wrote the dad of four.

Harper's New Years Eve look

The daughter of the A-list pair posed for another photo with her sports star dad to ring in the New Year. Harper and David took a sweet selfie where the 13-year-old was seen wearing her go-to satin dress.

© Instagram Harper wore her go-to dress

The sister of Brooklyn Beckham has worn a slip dress on a number of occasions. She celebrated her mother's 50th birthday party at Oswald's in a white number with a single-breasted blazer over the top.

© Getty Harper Beckham was seen leaving mum Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Meanwhile, the adoring daughter celebrated her mother's win at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in a pale blue version with a triangular detail on the front.

© Dave Benett Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion

Harper's recent outing comes just shortly after she posed for a photo with all three of her brothers - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, - as they celebrated Christmas in Miami.

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked lovely in her simple black jeans

The teen looked uber-cool in a fuss-free look featuring black jeans and a long-sleeved tee.