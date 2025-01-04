Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista with candy pink handbag alongside dad David

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista with candy pink handbag and blonde highlights alongside dad David
Harper Beckham and David Beckham smile at camera© Getty

Posh Spice's daughter headed to a basketball game with her ex-footballer dad

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
14 minutes ago
Harper Beckham looked so grown-up on Thursday as she headed to a Miami Heat basketball game with her ex-England football star dad, David.

The 13-year-old cuddled up to her dad, 49, as the pair watched an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat in Miami, Florida where she looked so sweet in a graphic cropped tee and minimal makeup.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harper Beckham enjoys father-daughter date with David

The star of the teen's look was her lovely candy pink handbag. The accessory could have been straight from her mother Victoria's wardrobe as the Spice Girl rocked a similar pink 'Birkin' bag in 2007 to the David Beckham Official Presentation press conference at the Home Depot Center in California.

View post on Instagram
 

Harper also channelled her mother's noughties look as her straight hair looked blonder than ever. Though fans are used to seeing the fashion designer with tumbling brunette locks these days, she nailed a side-sweeping platinum blonde pixie cut years before Harper was born.

Victoria Beckham on football pitch in pink dress and heels © Getty
Victoria Beckham carried a pink Hermes bag in 2007

"Fun night at the Heat last night, I'm not sure if Harper was more excited to see Jimmy @jimmybutler or Central Cee @centralcee thanks for the pictures, but we had so much fun as always. Love ya #HarperSeven," wrote the dad of four.

Harper's New Years Eve look

The daughter of the A-list pair posed for another photo with her sports star dad to ring in the New Year. Harper and David took a sweet selfie where the 13-year-old was seen wearing her go-to satin dress.

Harper Beckham and her dad David Beckham, Instagram© Instagram
Harper wore her go-to dress

The sister of Brooklyn Beckham has worn a slip dress on a number of occasions. She celebrated her mother's 50th birthday party at Oswald's in a white number with a single-breasted blazer over the top.

Harper Beckham is seen leaving mum Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party wearing white dress© Getty
Harper Beckham was seen leaving mum Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Meanwhile, the adoring daughter celebrated her mother's win at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in a pale blue version with a triangular detail on the front.

Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion© Dave Benett
Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion

Harper's recent outing comes just shortly after she posed for a photo with all three of her brothers - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, - as they celebrated Christmas in Miami.

Harper Beckham looked lovely in her simple black jeans© Instagram
Harper Beckham looked lovely in her simple black jeans

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine 

The teen looked uber-cool in a fuss-free look featuring black jeans and a long-sleeved tee. 

