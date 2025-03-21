Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham's got a new £795 handbag - we predict it'll be 2025's 'It' bag
Subscribe
Harper Beckham's got a new £795 handbag - we predict it'll be 2025's 'It' bag
Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, at Claridge's Hotel on November 5, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Harper Beckham's got a new £795 handbag - we predict it'll be 2025's 'It' bag

 David and Victoria's daughter has great taste in designer goods…

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It may have been almost two weeks since Victoria Beckham took over Paris Fashion Week, but we are still reeling over her youngest child, daughter Harper's outfit worn to support her mother's runway show. 

The blonde teenager wore one of her favourite styles of dress, the maxi slip, in a sumptuous, chocolate brown satin, paired with a pair of open-toed sandals. Her gorgeous blonde hair flowed and her makeup looked super fresh and natural.

David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Harper looked lovely in her chocolate brown dress

But did you spot her bag? Harper carried a wonderful piece of arm candy from her mother's eponymous line, known as the 'Dorian'. 

Harper Beckham walking alongside David Beckham© Getty Images
Harper carried a Victoria Beckham bag

In a picture shared on big brother Cruz's account,  Harper was holding her bag up to the camera, posing alongside it with a cheeky pout. She's clearly a big fan of this style! 

View post on Instagram
 

VB introduced the 'Dorian' last year, and it's quite the timeless piece. The small, top-handle handbag comes in a variety of shades and features a statement strap and a large buckle on the front.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harper Beckham gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money in latest post

It looks as if Harper has a new colourway, dark khaki, which will be dropping soon on Victoria's website. 

"Exquisitely crafted in Italy from textured calf leather and microsuede lining and presented in utilitarian Khaki, it has a removable ‘smart strap’ with snap buttons for versatile styling as a shoulder, crossbody, or clutch bag. Featuring the house’s signature gold branding, it is stamped with the address of Victoria’s London studio (N.202) followed by a unique serial number." 

Mini 'Dorian Bag In Khaki Grained Leather', £790, Victoria Beckham
Mini 'Dorian Bag In Khaki Grained Leather', £790, Victoria Beckham

We think the top-handled style could be a shoo-in when it comes to this year's 'It bag'; after all, Harper is a trendsetter and many items she has worn have gone on to sell out.

What is an it bag?

Luxe Cheshire, the home of many designer pre-loved bags, sums up what an 'IT' bag is perfectly.

View post on Instagram
 

"An 'It' bag refers to a sought-after item that has gained widespread popularity due to current trends, celebrities and influencers, innovative designers, and social media attention. A bag is often referred to as a status symbol with the most desirable and stylish pieces frequently seen on high profile individuals either at infamous events or simply being papped during day-to-day life."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More