Harper Beckham's got a new £795 handbag - we predict it'll be 2025's 'It' bag

It may have been almost two weeks since Victoria Beckham took over Paris Fashion Week, but we are still reeling over her youngest child, daughter Harper's outfit worn to support her mother's runway show.

The blonde teenager wore one of her favourite styles of dress, the maxi slip, in a sumptuous, chocolate brown satin, paired with a pair of open-toed sandals. Her gorgeous blonde hair flowed and her makeup looked super fresh and natural.

Harper looked lovely in her chocolate brown dress

But did you spot her bag? Harper carried a wonderful piece of arm candy from her mother's eponymous line, known as the 'Dorian'.

Harper carried a Victoria Beckham bag

In a picture shared on big brother Cruz's account, Harper was holding her bag up to the camera, posing alongside it with a cheeky pout. She's clearly a big fan of this style!

VB introduced the 'Dorian' last year, and it's quite the timeless piece. The small, top-handle handbag comes in a variety of shades and features a statement strap and a large buckle on the front.

It looks as if Harper has a new colourway, dark khaki, which will be dropping soon on Victoria's website.

"Exquisitely crafted in Italy from textured calf leather and microsuede lining and presented in utilitarian Khaki, it has a removable ‘smart strap’ with snap buttons for versatile styling as a shoulder, crossbody, or clutch bag. Featuring the house’s signature gold branding, it is stamped with the address of Victoria’s London studio (N.202) followed by a unique serial number."

Mini 'Dorian Bag In Khaki Grained Leather', £790, Victoria Beckham

We think the top-handled style could be a shoo-in when it comes to this year's 'It bag'; after all, Harper is a trendsetter and many items she has worn have gone on to sell out.

What is an it bag?

Luxe Cheshire, the home of many designer pre-loved bags, sums up what an 'IT' bag is perfectly.

"An 'It' bag refers to a sought-after item that has gained widespread popularity due to current trends, celebrities and influencers, innovative designers, and social media attention. A bag is often referred to as a status symbol with the most desirable and stylish pieces frequently seen on high profile individuals either at infamous events or simply being papped during day-to-day life."

