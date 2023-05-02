Lizzo looks unreal in double thigh-split dress – and she's got platinum blonde hair

The Good As Hell singer rocked three dazzling looks at the 2023 Met Gala

Lizzo rocked three stunning looks during the 2023 Met Gala on Monday – but her after-party dress was truly blinding.

The Good As Hell singer, 35, swapped her figure-hugging elegant Chanel dress for a disco-inspired gold two-piece by Paco Rabanne and platinum blonde hair following the prestigious event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Lizzo shared some photos on Instagram of herself in the metallic lamé number, which consisted of a cropped top with kimono sleeves and a matching skirt that featured thigh-high slits.

Her fans went wild for her dazzling look, with one commenting: "Wow, you look really good in blonde and I love your eye makeup." A second said: "Forever iconic." A third added: "You are the golden goddess!"

After she walked the red carpet, Lizzo surprised the A-list crowd by performing at the event in a silver sequinned bodysuit and thigh-high boots. She entertained guests by performing renditions of her hits including Juice and About Damn Time.

Lizzo is never afraid to express herself and regularly dazzles fans with her phenomenal photos. The singer has been vocal about how much she loves her body as it is and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating. "Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

