From Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez: why celebrities love fake nails

Celebrities love to wear fake nails for the instant glamor they bring to any look. Whether it's a dramatic red carpet event or a casual Instagram post, fake nails allow our favorite celebrities the flexibility to match their nails with their outfit or to the latest trends.

Fake nails help stars like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to experiment with bold lengths, bright colors, and beautiful designs. For A-listers, who often have a slew of red carpet events to attend, fake nails are a quick solution that helps them look polished and ready no matter what.

Kelli Armstrong, founder of Nailfitt™, revealed that the secret to their ever-changing looks sans damage is soft-gel press-on nails. "How do you think celebs go from red carpets to A-list parties to sipping smoothies in Erewhon with a new set of nails each time? They're using top-quality soft-gel press-on nails," she told Hello!

"It's the easiest way to wear a nail trend for a day or weeks without damaging your nails," she continued, explaining that it sometimes takes only 10 minutes to apply them before they are on their way. Join Hello! as we explore the best fake nail looks from our favorite celebrities.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore this intricate nail design in 2023, which featured religious iconography, gold detailing and the word 'Latina' printed on one. Artist Tom Bachik designed the gorgeous look.



© Instagram Hailey Bieber The queen of the glazed donut nail look went out of her comfort zone with this buttery yellow nail look that instantly caught our eye.



© Instagram Cynthia Erivo The Wicked star has been wowing fans with her nails on the press tour for the movie musical, and this look is no different. The elaborate design features gold chains, jewels and an incredible length, all created by artist Dior.



© Allen J. Schaben Chloe Bailey Chloe sported these stunning gem-encrusted nails on the Grammy red carpet with a clear base and bedazzled tips.



© Instagram Lizzo The Juice singer donned these incredible nails for the 2023 BAFTAs, channelling her inner Barbie with the pink hue. The dramatic French manicure style went perfectly with her bold pink outfit. The look was created by nail artist Eri Ishizu.



© Instagram Quinta Brunson The Abbott Elementary star wore these eye-catching nails to the Critics Choice Awards in 2023, reminding us of Wolverine's claws. The silver metallic chrome look had sharp points and was created by nail artist Temeka Jackson.



© Instagram Kerry Washington The Scandal actress wore a stunning set of fake nails with a camo design, which featured glittery gold highlights throughout the print. The nails were designed by artist Julie Kandalec.



© Instagram Selena Gomez Selena wore this stunning floral look courtesy of nail artist Tom Bachik, featuring purple, blue, yellow and white flowers with gold leaf detailing.

