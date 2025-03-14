Lizzo showcases slimmed-down curves in jaw-dropping latex outfit you need to see

Lizzo put her jaw-dropping curves front and center in a head-turning outfit for the music video for her new single, "Still Bad".

The 36-year-old looked phenomenal in red latex bustier that left little to the imagination and showcased her slimmed-down curves following her weight loss transformation.

WATCH: Lizzo showcases jaw-dropping curves in red latex

Lizzo teamed her daring top with tight red pants that hugged her thighs and derriere as she modeled the provocative look in a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

Fans went wild for her look and rushed to compliment the singer on her appearance, with one commenting: "This [is] how you do it! You look amazing and healthy."

A second said: "YES! It's giving and I love." A third added: "OMG you look so good!"

Lizzo revealed in September that she achieved her new look "after five months of weight training and calorie deficit".

© Instagram Lizzo looked gorgeous in her bold red outfit

While the "Good as Hell" singer has lost weight, it doesn't appear to have been her main reason for upping her workouts and streamlining her diet.

In an Instagram post, she shared an "affirmation of the week", which featured a quote stressing the importance of "repair".

© Instagram Lizzo showed all her angles to the camera

"I chose repair over resentment," it read. "I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing is now centered."

Last March, Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey, telling The New York Times: "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly."

© Instagram Lizzo's outfit left little to the imagination

Discussing her slimmer physique, she admitted: "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

In 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight 'slowly'

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

The singer has always been vocal about how much she loves her body and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

© Instagram Lizzo has been weight training for over five months

In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

In January, Lizzo revealed that she had reached her "weight release goal" in a candid post on social media.

© Instagram Lizzo has reached her 'weight release goal'

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014!" she exclaimed.

"Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to," she told her fans, adding that it was, "Time for new goals!"