Ivanka Trump's daughter morphs into mom in sweet matching outfits

Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella Rose, have undeniably exchanged their sartorial agendas as they continue to twin in elegant ensembles.

President Donald Trump's daughter ushered in Valentine's Day with a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter. Ivanka took to her Instagram Story to share a never before seen picture of her matching with Arabella in a stylish red coat dress.

Recommended video You may also like President Donald Trump arrives at the Super Bowl with grandson Theo Theo is the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

The photograph was taken back in January when the family attended the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral. Ivanka donned a custom Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress. The bespoke number was crafted from Italian wool crepe and adorned with an oversized statement bow on the bodice. The tailored coat was teamed with a pair of black gloves and leather boots.

Ivanka oozed chic as her luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

© Instagram Ivanka posted a sweet tribute to her daughter

Arabella was the spitting image of her mom as she posed next to her on a blue sofa accented with gold hardware. The 13-year-old wore a nearly identical coat dress, with her version featuring a red tie detail instead of a bow.

Ivanka's daughter layered a black roll-neck top beneath the striking coat and opted for matching buttery leather boots. Arabella left her glossy brunette tresses down in a sleek straight style with a middle parting.

The first daughter penned: "Happy Valentine's Day."

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a similar number back in 2021

The mother-and-daughter duo's dazzling ensembles were nearly identical to the Princess of Wales' 2021 "Together at Christmas" carol service look. The then Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Catherine Walker Beau Tie scarlet red coat dress that featured a bow detail at the collar.

This isn't the first time Ivanka has twinned with her daughter as the duo were photographed walking alongside each other in matching tailored garments.

Arabella looked sweet in a dove grey, long-line coat that featured stylish buttons on the front. The ethereal number was layered over a pale blue maxi dress adorned with a golden vintage print.

© Instagram The pair looked like twins in matching ensembles

Meanwhile, her mom donned a black wool trench coat draped over a black maxi dress that featured detailed lace embroidery. The polished look was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe court heels.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner welcomed Arabella Rose in New York City on July 17, 2011. The couple share two other children, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

Ivanka's three children

The president's daughter's following Instagram story depicted her three kids posing in front of a Space X rocket. Arabella donned a pair of slouchy dark-wash jeans and a simple black top as she stood between her brothers.

Ivanka wrote: "Wonder lifts off @spacex today."