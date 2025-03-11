Ivanka Trump stuns in sparkly dress but you'll never guess who wore it first

Ivanka Trump revealed she has a new and unexpected style muse – Blake Lively in Gossip Girl. The First Daughter took fashion inspiration from the fictional character Serena van der Woodsen with her latest bedazzled gown.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs of her posing in a silver-and-black shimmery dress by Peter Pilotto. The garment, which was taken from the brand's Fall 2012 Ready to Wear Collection, featured a plunging neckline adorned with a criss-cross cutout and a stylish choker. Crafted from mesh, the entire dress was embellished with intricate sequins and detailed with floral embroidery on the hemline that was cut elegantly just above the knee.

The chic number was teamed with a single black ballet flat as Ivanka donned an orthopedic boot on the other foot. The mother-of-three slicked back her luscious blonde locks into a low ponytail to show off a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Ivanka's makeup oozed soft glamor with a dark smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude-stained lip. The First Daughter stood before a mirror in an elegant room, adorned with pristine white walls, a soft grey rug, and gleaming marble floors.

The post was captioned: "Saturday in the City. Got my boot to boot."

The beaded gown was first worn by Serena van der Woodsen over 10 years ago in the sixth series of Gossip Girl. During the 2012 episode titled Save The Last Chance, Blake Lively graced the screen in the sparkly number. The daring look was styled with a black clutch bag adorned with metal studs.

© Variety via Getty Images Blake Lively first wore the dress in Gossip Girl

Similarly to Ivanka, Blake's glossy blonde tresses were swept back into a ponytail while her makeup was left radiant with winged eyeliner, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Ivanka's pictures come after she revealed that she had sustained an injury to her foot. In a previous Instagram post, the former advisor to the President of the United States shared a snap of an X-ray image that depicted the fractured bones in her toe.

However, the pain didn't stop Ivanka enjoying a trip to Paris with her daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner. The doting mom shared a sweet photograph of her posing alongside her 13-year-old child on an opulent balcony overlooking the glistening Eiffel Tower at night.

Ivanka exuded elegance in a black blazer coat dress that was cut on the ankle. The minimalist number featured sharp shoulders and was cinched at the waist by a black belt embellished with a floral accent craft from gold hardware.