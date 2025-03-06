Ivanka Trump stuns in Oscar de la Renta while Melania opts for unexpected $5,550 ensemble in new photos

Despite the controversy surrounding Oscar de la Renta's affiliation to the Republicans through styling Ivanka Trump and Usha Vance back in January, the First Daughter continues to drape herself in the Dominican fashion house.

Ivanka oozed elegance in an Oscar de la Renta navy blue tweed suit while attending President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. on Tuesday.

© Instagram Ivanka wore Oscar de la Renta

The stylish ensemble was adorned with stunning orchid appliqués and boasted a cinched waist with structured shoulders while being cut on the ankle. Ivanka's luscious blonde locks were styled by Alexa Rudulfo into soft waves with a side parting. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old makeup exuded soft glam as her complexion was left radiant with a dark smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images Melania's stylish ensemble was courtesy of Dior

However, Ivanka's step-mother, Melania Trump, opted for a $5,500 caviar gray Dior tweed suit for the occasion. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the sophisticated number was taken from Dior's fall 2024 collection and featured a belted jacket and pencil skirt ensemble. The polish blazer was adorned with a scarf-like accent that was tucked into a black belt that cinched the waist.

Melania's choice of the French fashion house was fitting considering Dior unveiled their fall 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on the same day. The First Lady's stylist, Herve Pierre described the look "as a nice way to mix business and femininity. It’s appropriate for the occasion."

© Getty Images Lara Trump

© Getty Images Usha Vance

© Instagram The Trumps

© Instagram Father and daughter picture

This isn't the first time Melania has stunned in a chic Dior number as she donned the label numerous times back in January over the inaugural weekend. President Donald Trump's wife also graced in a black-and-white polka-dot dress from Dior on election day back in November last year.

The shirt dress featured short-sleeves with a sophisticated collar and was paired with oversized black-rimmed sunglasses.

© Getty Images Melania wore Dior on Election Day

In a world exclusive with HOLA! and HELLO!, Melania's stylist discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda.

“She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania stunned in a HELLO! Exclusive

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

However, Melania notably wore Oscar de la Renta in 2017 as she donned an emerald green dress while in the company of Queen Rania of Jordan. The number figure-hugging number featured draped detailing on the bodice and was cinched at the waist with a stylish black belt.