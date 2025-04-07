Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the picture perfect couple at Broadway opening night as daughter Malti pays special tribute

Nick Jonas brought the house down on Broadway on Sunday, April 6, as he officially opened in the revival of musical The Last Five Years, and no one beamed with more pride than his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The 32-year-old singer and actor was joined by the Citadel star on the red carpet at the Hudson Theatre in New York City, where the couple dazzled in chic, matching black ensembles.

Nick opted for a stylish pinstripe suit paired with a classic white tee and black shoes, while Priyanka, 42, turned heads in a sleek sleeveless tuxedo-inspired top with a halter neckline and a form-fitting pencil skirt that landed just at the knee. She added silver pumps and glittering diamond jewellery, including drop earrings and stacked bracelets, to complete her elegant look.

© Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at "The Last 5 Years" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre

The couple shared sweet moments as they posed for photographers ahead of the performance, with Priyanka seen smiling proudly as Nick greeted friends and fellow cast members.

It marked another full-circle moment for the pair, who tied the knot in a lavish multi-day ceremony in 2018 and have since become one of the entertainment world’s most admired couples.

© FilmMagic Nick looks lovingly at his wife Priyanka

Nick, who stars opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren in Jason Robert Brown’s emotionally charged two-hander, has already received glowing reviews for his portrayal. The show, which runs through June 22, traces the five-year relationship of Jamie and Cathy, told from their alternating perspectives in a series of solo songs.

But while the performance itself was a highlight, it was the support Nick received offstage that truly melted hearts. Priyanka, who had already seen the show during an earlier preview in March, took to Instagram to sing her husband’s praises.

Special tributes from Priyanka and Malti

"I still cannot get over what I saw last night," she gushed at the time, sharing photos of herself backstage and applauding in the audience. "This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented."

Adding to the magic of opening night was a touching tribute from the couple’s three-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

© Instagram Special drawing from daughter Maiti

The toddler created a handmade poster for her father to mark the occasion, filled with bright colours and sweet messages of encouragement. Nick proudly shared the moment on social media, posting a photo of the artwork with the caption: "What a way to kick off opening day. Thank you, MM."

As for Priyanka, she has been splitting her time between filming commitments and family life in New York, where the family of three have temporarily relocated to support Nick during his Broadway run.

When not cheering her husband on from the front row, she has been seen enjoying strolls through Central Park and taking Malti to children’s museums and playdates.

The former Miss World has always championed Nick’s musical and theatrical pursuits. In fact, it was music that first brought them together, after Nick famously slid into Priyanka’s DMs in 2016.