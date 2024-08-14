Priyanka Chopra stuns in daring sheer outfit as she lovingly supports husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra once again dazzled as she stepped out to support her husband, Nick Jonas, at the premiere of The Good Half on Tuesday evening.

The couple, who never shy away from showing their affection for one another, were all smiles and sweet touches as they arrived at the iconic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

At 42, Priyanka continues to turn heads, embodying Hollywood glamour with every appearance. For this special night, she exuded pure sex appeal in a daring sheer ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Meanwhile, Nick, 31, looked every bit the leading man in a chic, runway-ready outfit, complementing his wife’s bold look perfectly.

The Good Half marks a significant milestone in Nick’s career, as it is his first leading film role. The movie follows the story of Renn Wheeland, portrayed by Nick, a screenwriter who returns to his hometown of Cleveland after the death of his mother.

The couple’s chemistry was palpable as they celebrated this career achievement together, with Priyanka proudly standing by her husband’s side.

© Amy Sussman (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Good Half"

Priyanka’s outfit was nothing short of show-stopping. She wore a see-through lace top tucked into black micro shorts, all layered under a stunning sheer one-shoulder dress adorned with shimmering gold floral details.

Her luscious brunette curls cascaded down her back, and her makeup was flawlessly applied, highlighting her natural beauty. She completed her ensemble with towering black heels and a luxurious Bulgari serpent chain necklace, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look.

© Amy Sussman Priyanka stunned in a daring sheer dress

Nick, always the dashing counterpart to his wife’s elegance, opted for an oversized beige blazer paired with matching high-waisted slacks.

He layered the jacket over a skintight army green tank top, accentuating his toned physique, and finished the look with a silver chain necklace and polished black shoes. The duo looked every bit the power couple as they posed together, with Nick lovingly wrapping his arm around Priyanka’s waist.

© Michael Buckner Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked very loved up on the red carpet

Noticeably absent from the evening’s festivities was the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

However, Nick couldn’t resist sharing some sweet insights about their little girl while speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet. He humorously revealed that he has to be more cautious about what he says around Malti, as she recently added the phrase “Oh my God” to her vocabulary. “They repeat everything,” Nick said with a laugh, clearly amused by his daughter’s growing language skills.

Nick also took a moment to gush about his “brilliant” wife, praising Priyanka for her contributions to The Good Half. He revealed that she had offered invaluable feedback after watching an early cut of the film over a year ago.

“She’s a brilliant actor and producer, so I trust her opinion implicitly,” Nick shared, highlighting the deep respect and admiration he has for his wife’s professional expertise.

© Michael Buckner Priyanka and Nick are a picture perfect couple

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Priyanka, who has been jet-setting across the globe with recent trips to Switzerland, Italy, France, and Ireland.

Currently, she’s calling Australia home as she films her latest project, The Bluff. Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka has managed to keep her family close, with Nick and Malti Marie joining her on her adventures.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Priyanka shared glimpses of their time on the Gold Coast, capturing precious moments with her daughter.

One particularly sweet photo showed Priyanka smiling at the beach on Stradbroke Island, with little Malti playing with the sand at her feet. Another video featured Malti joyfully running around the beach, followed by a clip of some kangaroos the family spotted during their stay.

Reflecting on her time in Australia, Priyanka shared her thoughts in an Instagram post at the start of her three-month stay. “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch,” she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the talented team surrounding her.