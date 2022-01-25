Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's $20million mansion is the perfect family home – details The couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January 2022

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently surprised fans with the happy news that they have welcomed their first child together via surrogate, and they have the perfect family home in which to raise their newborn baby.

The couple bought a $20million (£14.8million) mansion in Encino, California, in 2019, with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a vast 20,000 square feet of living space.

Priyanka and Nick can benefit from the privacy they need as they settle into family life; the house sits on a three-acre site with a guardhouse and a long gated driveway for security. And with amenities such as a two-lane bowling alley, an outdoor swimming pool, a home cinema and a games room, it sounds like it has plenty to keep them all entertained.

Speaking to Architectural Digest about what he and Priyanka had planned for the design of their home, Nick previously said they were lucky to have found a "common ground of creativity".

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra live in Encino

"We're very excited to set up our home together and take those risks, try different things," he said. "We can go to the drawing board again if it's not feeling right and recreate it. We'll take our time to get that right because there's certainly no rush."

The Sucker singer added: "I was really lucky in that I found someone who was totally understanding and accepting of my preferences. She loved and accepted them in a way that you would want that person to do. I feel the same way with her life."

The couple have recently welcomed their first child via surrogate

Handily, the house is also located just three miles away from where Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner live with their daughter Willa.

Nick and Priyanka made their baby announcement on Friday with a message on Instagram, writing: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

