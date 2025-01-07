Priyanka Chopra stuns in tiny bikini in gorgeous family beach photo

Priyanka Chopra put her sensational physique front and center when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo from her family vacation.

The Quantico actress, 42, posted a carousel of images on Instagram from her luxury beach getaway in Turks and Caicos with her husband Nick Jonas, 32, and their daughter Malti, almost three.

Priyanka looked incredible as she posed on the beach in a bold red, strapless two-piece with her arm around her husband while their daughter played in the sea.

Adding to her beachy look, the actress accessorized with a large, red wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a pop of red lipstick.

Captioning the post, she shared her goals for the new year, writing: "Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories @bchesky."

Priyanka and Nick will have more to celebrate this month as their little girl will turn three years old on January 15.

The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child in 2022 via surrogacy, confirming the news of baby Malti's birth on 21 January 2022, though they had a rough start as a family of three.

Following her birth, Malti spent the first 100 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

It wasn't until May that she was finally able to be home with her parents, though her arrival was quite timely, as it coincided with Priyanka's very first year celebrating Mother's Day.

In a statement shared on Instagram at the time, Nick wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

He continued: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day."

Nick added: "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."