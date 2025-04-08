'1923' star Julia Schlaepfer stunned fans in her recent photo shoot with new photos uploaded on Instagram

Julia Schlaepfer looks ravishing and elegant in a set of new photos posted online - and fans were in awe!

The Yellowstone: 1923 star posted a carousel of sultry pictures from her new shoot with PhotoBook Magazine on Instagram, which garnered more than 9.000 likes.

The attention-grabbing first picture featured the actress leaning over furniture covered in an olive-green fabric.

In the image, Julia is wearing a classy body-hugging black- and- beige satin dress with flower detailing. The star poses with her arms crossed and rocks a chic short haircut.

The second picture shows the actress wearing a luxurious black fur coat teamed with black stockings.

© Paramount+ Julia on Yellowstone

The shoot then shifts from old-school Hollywood glamour to old-money aesthetic, as the actress is pictured dancing in tailored black pants, with a white-button down shirt exposing her stomach. The powerful outfit is completed with a black blazer and a grey gingham trench coat.

The final look from the spread features Julia in black stockings with a collared white sweater, and a luxurious grey leather trench coat on top. Her makeup remains subtle, with a light gold and black smokey eye, and she seals everything with gold rings to match.

© Getty Julia Schlaepfer with the cast of Yellowstone

Julia - who is known by fans by Alexandra Dutton in the popular series - explained that she knew 1923 was "pretty special" because the cast features legends such as Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford - something, which immediately caught her eye.

While reading the intriguing script, she was drawn to Alexandra Dutton and "fell in love with the character, " so much so that it became a "dream character," for the actress to portray.

The star explained that something in the script made her recall the reason she decided to become an actress, and it served as a form of spiritual confirmation for her.

Julia emphasized that despite the stereotype of Western films showcasing hyper-masculinity, she strongly believes that 1923 is a great display of women’s strength.

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Julia Schlaepfer attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

She expressed: "I think a lot of people probably see western, and men on horses with guns, and they think that there might be a lot of misogyny interwoven into the world, but in reality, I firmly believe that the women of our show are the backbone of these characters' ’ stories. Cara's holding the entire ranch together, Teonna’s fighting for her life, Alex is fighting to keep her family alive -- they’re so relentlessly strong, and brave, they’re also really vulnerable."

The actress continued to explain that the series displays the multifaceted nature of women and their vast emotional range. She provided the example of seeing the women not only be smitten wives, but also "total bada****."

Julia candidly shared: "It was such a beautiful thing to get to explore her vulnerability and her softness, because, you know, human beings contain multitudes, and we’re such layered beings. I think one of my favorite parts about her is how fiercely and bravely she loves and lives her life and sees the world."

The love story in the plot is a tale full of passion and dedication, and much like the aesthetic Julia embodied in the photoshoot, it was also, "so classic and old Hollywood."

Julia also added that the cherry on top of the dream cast and role, was the fact that she would get to see the world thanks to the show, and we don't blame her.